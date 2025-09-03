Donald Trump Slams Vladimir Putin for ‘Conspiring Against USA’ – Wild Rant Comes After Russia, China and North Korea’s Meetup

Donald Trump is ready to accuse world leaders with guns blazing. The President took to social media to claim that several nations and their leaders were “conspiring” against the United States. The post came after world leaders gathered in China to attend a military parade.

Trump came off strong with his claims while accusing leaders, including Vladimir Putin, of intentionally going against America. Over two dozen world leaders flew into China to attend the grand parade.

The group of attendees included the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. At the parade, the Chinese put their advanced weaponry on display for the world to see.

Some of it included hypersonic missiles and underwater drones. A new, unveiled nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile was also revealed at the parade. The parade was to celebrate and mark the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II.

Trump was quick to take to Truth Social to call out Chinese President Xi Jinping, following the parade. “Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honoured and Remembered,” he wrote in the post.

Looks like Trump is very sour over China’s military parade today … First, for China, WW2 started in 1931, when the Japanese military invaded Northeast China on Sept 18.

The U.S. joined the war in 1941. Second, China had 35 million military and civilian casualties, fought for… pic.twitter.com/SqZNWSvbLw — Li Jingjing 李菁菁 (@Jingjing_Li) September 3, 2025

The American President went on while noting that the American soldiers ought to be honoured for their “Bravery and Sacrifice.” He ended the post with a dig while requesting to convey his “warmest regards” to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. He ended the post while accusing the nations present of conspiring against America.

The Chinese President had his fair share of digs pointed towards Trump. “Today humanity again has to choose between peace and war,” he began his speech during the celebration.

The leader previously noted that nations must come together to stand against “hegemonism.” He also subtly spoke about Trump’s “bullying practices.” Xi seemingly also encouraged the rest of the world leaders to rally and stand up against the trade war that Trump has waged on the world.

China shows off its military might This is the parade Donald Trump was hoping for on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/XtDZZVuCz8 — Ron Smith (@Ronxyz00) September 3, 2025

He advised his fellow leaders to “oppose the Cold War mentality, bloc confrontation and bullying practices.” The Russian President also spoke in support of Xi, noting that his nation “could take on the leading role in efforts to form a more just and equal system of global governance in the world.”

Trump’s bold claims come days after rumors about him being dead took over the internet. The President was missing from the public eye for a large part of the week, which led to the public speculating about his possible demise. Netizens were quick to jump to a conclusion, with many presuming that the 79-year-old had already passed away.