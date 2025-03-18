North Korea Issues Chilling Warning to Donald Trump—Threatens to ‘WIPE OUT’ US Military!

North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong Un, via Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Agency, issued a grim warning to the United States, threatening that “any war reinforcements” deployed to Northeast Asia “will be completely contained and wiped out.”

The threat comes as Japan is gearing up to deploy long-range missiles that can strike targets in Pyongyang and China. These new long-range missiles can cover over 600 miles and boast a capacity to hit targets in both regions.

This also comes after the United States sent an additional F-35B stealth fighter aircraft from Arizona to Iwakuni, Japan, on March 8. The Korean Central News Agency, during its Sunday address, labeled Washington as a “hostile and confrontational entity” owing to its recent actions. The actions are a part of Donald Trump’s plans to denuclearize North Korea, something that he has reiterated as one of his main priorities.

The statement from KCNA‘s end also comes amid torrid diplomatic relations between the two Koreas. Tensions are at an all-time high after a 2018 North-South military pact fell last year, following which Kim Jong Un sent thousands of North Korean troops to aid Vladimir Putin’s army in Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The North Korean troops were dispatched as part of a defense pact that Kim Jong Un had signed with the Russian President.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuters (@reuters)

The Korean Central News Agency, during its address concerning America’s growing influence in the Korean peninsula, said, “The additional deployment of offensive war reinforcements to cope with contingency in the Korean Peninsula is hourly increasing the unpredictability of actual armed conflict and a nuclear war.”

“The U.S. anti-communist outposts…are within the constant sighting and striking range of the DPRK’s indefinite forces. Any war reinforcements of the U.S. will be completely contained and wiped out,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 格蕾丝 (@juche_potatoes)

The KCNA continued, “The U.S. desperate moves of military adventurism aimed to create military imbalance and incite a new geopolitical conflict in the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia provide [North Korea] with reasonable justification and the urgent need to give tougher warning of action.”

The threat to America comes after the Korean Central News Agency addressed the possibility of “an accidental spark” plunging the entire Korean peninsula into an “armed conflict,” saying, “It is not unreasonable to imagine that an accidental spark might plunge the Korean peninsula and the region and the rest of the world into a new armed conflict.”