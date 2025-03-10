Putin Causes One of the Deadliest Days for Ukrainians in 2025 Despite Trump’s Warning

Vladimir Putin ignored Donald Trump’s warning and launched another devastating attack on Ukraine, killing at least 20 people, with more than 80 injured. The U.S. President threatened to impose sanctions on Russia amid the war. He revealed that he was considering “large-scale banking sanctions, and tariffs” on Putin’s nation.

On his Truth Social, Donald Trump blasted, “Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!”

This came after Trump refused to apply any pressure on Moscow for weeks. However, despite his latest warning, on March 7, at least 21 civilians were killed in Ukraine, and 81 were injured, 79 of whom were in territory controlled by Ukraine. Danielle Bell, Chief of HRMMU, commented, “March 7 was one of the deadliest days for civilians in Ukraine so far this year.”

UN reports that the Russian strikes were launched mostly in the Donetsk region, including in Dobropillia town, leaving 11 civilians dead and 47 injured. According to the reports, the casualties also included seven children. Many properties were also destroyed, according to the local authorities, including administrative buildings, residential buildings, and a shopping center.

UN also added that the casualties numbers in 2025 overall remain higher than in 2024.

Amid the bombardments, John Bolton, Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, spoke to CNN. On Friday, he told the network that Russia is continuing with their strikes because Putin knows that the warning from his U.S. counterpart was “totally hollow.”

He added, ″[Trump] did it simply to show some kind of balance given the things he had said about Zelenskyy and Ukrainians.”

“Putin completely understood that that threat was totally hollow”: Former Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton on Trump floating implementing sanctions against Russia. pic.twitter.com/MtX22zvz50 — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) March 8, 2025

It is worth noting that this devastating attack unfolded as Donald Trump was telling the reporters that Russia was “easier to deal with,” emphasizing that Putin “holds all the cards.” Even though it was Russia that invaded Zelensky’s nation in a 2022 land grab, the Republican leader said, “I have to know that [Kyiv] wants to settle. – if they don’t want to settle, we’re out of there.”

He insisted that Ukraine has to “get on the ball and get the job done,” when it comes to the peace deal. “They’re bombing the hell out of Ukraine… I’m finding it more difficult, frankly, to deal with Ukraine,” he added.

However, despite the ongoing war situation, Donald Trump claimed, “I think both parties want to settle. I think we are going to get it settled.” He emphasized that Vladimir Putin wants peace. “I think he’s doing what anyone else would do,” the U.S. President said despite the bombardments.

Donald Trump on why he decided to stop providing Ukraine with air defenses: “I am doing it to stop death.” (Air defenses save lives. His decision guarantees more Ukrainians will die.)

pic.twitter.com/iyAQQbrnC7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 9, 2025

After Donald Trump paused military aid and intelligence sharing, his Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg said that Volodymyr Zelensky brought it “very candidly…on themselves.”

“I think the best way I can describe it is sort of like hitting a mule with a two-by-four across the nose. You got their attention, and it’s very significant, obviously, because of the support that we give. We’re going to end this war, and this is one way to make sure you understand we’re serious about it.”

He added, “So is it hard, of course it is, but it’s not like they didn’t know this was coming. They got fair warning it was coming.

Meanwhile, just a few days ago, Trump showed his alignment with Moscow, even branding Zelensky as a “dictator.” He accused him of being ungrateful despite U.S. support, claiming he was “gambling World War Three.”