Donald Trump Can’t Stop Repeating One Word – And It’s Making Health Rumors Worse

Amidst death and health rumors, Donald Trump supporters can’t catch a break. The President recently added an uncharacteristic word to his vocabulary, which is making everyone worried. The 79-year-old may seem in good health with his makeup and suits on, but his health seems to be concerning.

From weird bruises on his hands to a bulge in his pants, people have been noticing these things closely. As Karoline Leavitt teased, he would announce something big on Tuesday, Trump’s presence rubbished the death rumors but concerns about his declining health refuse to die down.

Responding to his death rumors, Trump responded, “I have heard it’s sort of crazy, but last week I did numerous news conferences, all successful.” Furthermore, he added, “Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see him, and nobody said anything.”

Biden wouldn’t do them for months… and he’s right. Trump doesn’t to them for 2 days and the internet thinks he died. Good. That shows he’s working. pic.twitter.com/152GZt7atV — Cale (@CaleMaloney) September 2, 2025

He said he did not do press conferences or public appearances for two days, and people assumed something was wrong with him.

At this point, critics have accused White House of a cover-up as they believe that the actual details of Trump’s health are not being made public.

Furthermore, noticing the choice of language and words, a political commentator, Nick Fuentes, has come up with a conspiracy theory. He stated that the president is making several references to ‘heaven.’

“I want to try and get to heaven.” Trump fund raises off his desire to get into heaven. pic.twitter.com/I4taCmQMNb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 30, 2025

He was heard speaking about going to heaven in an interview in August. The context of his word choice was to end the war in Ukraine after the Alaska Summit with Putin. The political commentator revealed that the choice of words is strong and stoic, very uncharacteristic of Trump, as reported by Irish Star.

He added, “About going to heaven, about the afterlife, about these things… which is, again, just another one of those data points. It’s another uncharacteristic thing.”

The rumors of the president’s death were hot as he wasn’t seen in public for days. His alleged declining health, both mental and physical, is one of the reasons people have been speculative about his current state.

Although White House has denied any serious illness news, Trump’s venous insufficiency diagnosis was shared publicly. Karoline stated this is something normal for a man his age, and other than that, he is in good health.

Many people speculate that his mental health has been declining due to dementia symptoms. Moreover, his speech has started to slur, and he forgets names a lot. At times, he walks in an unsteady manner and reaches out for help.