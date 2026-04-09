George Clooney “Happily Agrees” With White House’s ‘Failed Actor’ Jab, Citing His 1997 Flop

George Clooney fired back after the White House mocked his acting ability in a post online. He escalated a public feud between him and the official after Clooney criticized Donald Trump about his comments on Iran, reports Deadline.

A week ago, Trump took to social media and gave a chilly warning if Iran did not meet the U.S. demands to open the Strait of Hormuz. He wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote.

Clooney was one of many celebrities who responded by condemning the post. Speaking to a group of students in Italy, he said the action would amount to a war crime.

George Clooney slams the White House for “infantile name-calling” after the Trump administration said “the only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability”: “Families are losing their loved ones. Children have been… pic.twitter.com/vi5XsjmK7V — Variety (@Variety) April 8, 2026

Steven Cheung, who is the White House Communications Director, pounced on the comment and made a personal remark about the actor. He penned that “the only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability.”

Clooney stated, “Families are losing their loved ones. Children have been incinerated. The world’s economy is on a knife’s edge. This is a time for vigorous debate at the highest levels.” The 64-year-old was pointing out the realities of war, highlighting how serious military operations are. Not only is their a personal cost to war, but is has also taken a financial toll.

He emphasized that this was not the time for “infantile name calling.” When Cheung originally slammed Clooney for criticizing Trump, he wrote, “The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability.” Clooney found the reply childish and wanted the White House to step up when talking about something as serious as war.

Clooney then laid out the meaning of a war crime so that everyone was standing on the same page. “A war crime is alleged ‘when there is intent to physically destroy a nation,’ as defined by the Genocide Convention and the Rome Statute,” Dealine quoted him as saying.

He then goes a step further and asks, “What is the administration’s defense? [besides calling me a failed actor which I happily agree with having starred in Batman and Robin?].”

The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability. https://t.co/HiatXQTt9D — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 8, 2026

By quoting international legislation, he showed the White House that he wasn’t just making up random accusations against him. Clooney was underscoring the fact that just by having the intent to destroy a nation, it could meet the criteria of a war crime being committed.

While he was in Italy, he also talked about the important role that NATO plays in maintaining global security. Now that alliances seem to be getting weaker between nations, Clooney is worried that it will have a negative impact on the world as a whole. “Dismantling an institution like this worries me. Aside from many mistakes, I believe the US [with Nato] has also done many extraordinary things that have stood the test of time.”

He told the Italian students, “You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it.”

Clooney has always been outspoken when it comes to political and humanitarian matters. He often defends Democratic causes, and has clashed with Trump in the past. Trump has also criticized Clooney, particularly when he and his wife Amal Clooney received their French citizenship.