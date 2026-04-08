Steven Cheung Fires Back at Clooney for Trump Criticism — Calls His Movies a “War Crime”

George Clooney was among the many Hollywood stars who reacted to Donald Trump’s Iran deadline threat ahead of the ceasefire. A Variety article quoted Clooney as saying, “If anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that’s a war crime. You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it.”

The post garnered a response from White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung, who slammed the Academy winner in his X post. Responding to Clooney’s criticism, Cheung wrote, “The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability.”

The only person committing war crimes is George Clooney for his awful movies and terrible acting ability. https://t.co/HiatXQTt9D — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 8, 2026

Steven Cheung’s “awful movies and terrible acting” jab aimed at George Clooney did not go down well with a section of the Internet. A netizen reminded the White House official of Clooney’s accolades, listing: “2 Oscars. 3 Golden Globes. 1 BAFTA award.” Clooney won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2006 for his role in Syriana. He also took home the Best Picture Oscar trophy for Argo in 2013. He was one of the producers on the film.

Another X user commented on the post, “That’s the best you can come up with to troll?” Another user wrote, “I don’t think his acting is terrible. He must be doing something right. What are your credentials?” Taking a leaf from Steven Cheung’s X post itself, a netizen wrote, “This attempt at a joke is a war crime.” Inputs from another X user: “You have a difficult time with facts, don’t you?”

A few more gentle reminders from netizens flooded the comments section. Some of which read, “He’s made $1 billion making movies, how much money have you made making movies? I’ll wait for your reply.” Another one questioned, “Is that the best you can come up with?”

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that ‌to ⁠happen, but it probably will,” Trump had said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump: “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” pic.twitter.com/6XVQCiUqP7 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 7, 2026

Earlier this year, George Clooney took a swipe of sorts at President Donald Trump with his French greetings on the Golden Globes red carpet, which came shortly after his family obtained French citizenship.

Trump, in his Truth Social post, had slammed George and Amal Clooney for the same. “Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump wrote on Truth Social earlier this year.

Meanwhile, George Clooney had responded to Donald Trump with these words, “I totally agree with the current President. We have to make America great again. We’ll start in November.”

The Ocean’s Eleven star, in an interview with Esquire last year, revealed why his wife, Amal and their kids decided to move to France. “I was worried about raising our kids in L.A., in the culture of Hollywood. I don’t want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don’t want them being compared to somebody else’s famous kids,” George Clooney said in an interview last year.