Politics

Gavin Newsom Shares a New Meme on JD Vance’s Iran Talks Role

Published on: March 25, 2026 at 2:29 PM ET

Gavin Newsom's online jab at VP JD Vance contrasts with slipping support in key 2028 primary state

Tara Dodrill
Written By Tara Dodrill
News Writer
Gavin Newsom mocks JD Vance in new meme.
Gavin Newsom JD Vance mem goes viral as the California governor takes a dip in the polls. (Image Source: X, @JDVance, @GavinNewsom)

California Governor Gavin Newsom has drawn both cheers and jeers after sharing a now viral meme aimed at Vice President JD Vance’s involvement in Iran war negotiations, briefly redirecting his political angst away from President Donald Trump, the Gavin Newsom Press Office X account reveals.

Gavin Newsom’s press office circulated a video clip of President Trump’s recent remarks to reporters in the Oval Office, where he confirmed that JD Vance is among several administration officials involved in the negotiations.

The governor’s team paired the footage with a widely recognized meme showing a man bracing himself in front of a speeding New York City subway train, appearing to stop it through sheer strength alone. “Live look at JD in the Situation Room,” the office wrote in the post.

“JD is involved, and Marco’s involved, and Jared Kushner is involved—very smart guy. And Steve Witkoff, smart guy, is involved, and I’m involved,” Trump said. Newsom’s post offered no further explanation, relying entirely on the meme for its message. Vance’s office has not issued any formal response to the governor’s remarks.

While Newsom’s post appeared to downplay JD Vance’s role, reporting from The Guardian indicates the Vice President may have more influence in the negotiations than suggested. An Iranian diplomatic source told the outlet that officials in Tehran actually prefer engaging with Vance, viewing him as more cautious about prolonged military involvement.

The same source said that confidence does not extend to Witkoff and Kushner, who were involved in earlier nuclear negotiations during the previous Trump administration. “If the negotiations are going to have any outcome, JD Vance should join,” sources told the outlet. “With Witkoff and Kushner, nothing will come out of it. We have seen that in the past.”

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