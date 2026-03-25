Trump’s Iran Strategy Hit as Tehran Rejects His Negotiation Team

Donald Trump appears to have faced yet another setback in the Iran War, according to a war commentator who goes by @Hal_For_NY__ on X (formerly Twitter). The source claims that peace talks between Iran and the United States may have progressed, but the decision rests with Trump.

Trump allegedly put Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff forward as negotiators, but Iran has refused to engage with them. Iran has reportedly said it would prefer to hold talks with JD Vance, the current vice president of the United States.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran tells the United States it does not want to resume talks with Witkoff and Kushner, prefers negotiating with Vice President JD Vance instead, CNN reports. pic.twitter.com/WRbdbPFz2y — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 24, 2026

Trump has said multiple times that talks with Iran are advancing steadily and that peace may be near. However, Iranian officials have said no such talks have taken place. The regime has also suggested that such claims are short-term measures aimed at stabilizing energy prices. According to People, Trump also said he is not negotiating with Iran’s current supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Hal_For_NY__ detailed why Iran’s tactic of refusing to negotiate with Trump’s nominees may signal a position of strength.

He said, as reported by the Mirror,

“Now, we’re a long way from that happening, but it should be noted Trump wants Iran to deal with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, but Iran is saying ‘Not so fast. We’re not dealing with those two; we want to talk to JD Vance, and that is a massive move for two reasons. One, it signals to Donald Trump that ‘we have cards to play,’ and two, ‘we’re a sovereign nation — (…) we want to deal with one of your actual leaders.’”

BREAKING: President Trump gives an update on negotiations and war with Iran: “I can tell you they’d like to make a deal.” “Their Navy’s gone, their Air Force is gone, their communications are gone… We are roaming free over Tehran.” pic.twitter.com/TmwHzFdOyy — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 24, 2026

Iranian officials have denied engaging in talks with the president altogether. Iran’s joint military command spokesperson, Ebrahim Zolfaqari, said on state television, “As we have always said … no one like us will make a deal with you. Not now. Not ever.”

Reuters reported that Iran’s rationale stems from past U.S. attacks during periods of high-level diplomatic talks. The United States has sent a 15-point plan to Iran, hoping to reopen the Persian Gulf for oil trade and ease global energy concerns.