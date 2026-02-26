Will Kamala Harris Run for President in 2028? Former VP Leaves the Door Open for Another Campaign

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has revealed that she “might” run for president in 2028. For now, the 61-year-old Democrat has not finalized anything, but she seems to be torn between the idea of running another campaign or letting someone else take charge.

Harris recently appeared in a virtual interview with Sharon McMahon. The interviewer asked her if she would run again after losing to President Donald Trump in 2024. To this, Harris replied, “I haven’t decided.” McMahon further inquired, “You’re still thinking about it?” Harris quickly responded by saying, “I might.”

McMahon then stated that there might be another presidential campaign shot left for her.

Over the last few months, Harris has been asked this question time and again and she has always given vague answers. When she was asked her the same in October 2025, she said, “Maybe, maybe not.” Therefore, it is still unclear what her political future holds.

Notably, she chose not to run for California governor.

Harris on running in 2028: “I might” pic.twitter.com/PbPalTRHsw — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) February 24, 2026

In the interview, Harris also discussed at length about her memoir 107 Days. The former vice president said that the book talks about a “specific period in time.” She explained that the book had no agenda apart from what she had already shared.

Harris also told the BBC that she could “possibly” run for president again. Apart from her, other Democratic primary contenders could be California Governor Gavin Newsom, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

There has been a mixed reaction to Harris’ odds of winning the race. One X user wrote, “The dem field is weak. Gavin and Kamala would be doa. AOC could build momentum. I could see her winning the nomination and giving Vance a race.”

Another added, “Oh dear God, she lost TWICE, why can’t she just take a hint and let someone who can actually win take the stage?” A third user commented, “Never met a strong leader who, when asked about taking a leadership position, said ‘I might’.”

Kamala Harris has confirmed that she’s considering running for president in 2028. pic.twitter.com/de2yAchyRu — JAMIETV MEDIA (@JamietvMedia) February 26, 2026

Meanwhile, Trump has hinted at serving a third time despite the fact that doing so would be against the Constitution. In his recent State of the Union address, he even called his second term technically a third.

With 2028 merchandise being sold and attempts to find ways to extend to another term, Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters are already hopeful for Trump to serve four more years after his second term ends. However, Trump’s polling numbers have been at their lowest considering the economic crisis and immigrant crackdown in the country.