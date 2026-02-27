Gavin Newsom Claims Trump Had a Different Match in Mind for Daughter Ivanka’s Future Husband

California Governor Gavin Newsom has revealed surprising details about his rival, Donald Trump, in his new memoir. Trump reportedly once had a different match in mind for his daughter Ivanka Trump’s future husband, and it was not Jared Kushner.

The longtime Trump critic opened up about the claim in his memoir Young Man in a Hurry, which provides insights into the San Francisco native’s political career, released on Feb. 24.

Sharing anecdotes that reveal how politicians think and make decisions, Newsom recounted a 2018 meeting with Trump after the tragic California wildfires.

As the duo met, Newsom recalled that Donald Trump allegedly claimed that he wished Ivanka would end up with NFL Star Tom Brady instead of Jared Kushner.

Gavin Newsom claims Trump wanted Ivanka to date Tom Brady: memoir https://t.co/taQu9qKqSJ pic.twitter.com/xpTamMEkmT — New York Post (@nypost) February 26, 2026

According to an excerpt published by The Atlantic, Trump openly expressed disappointment upon learning Ivanka was already dating Kushner at the time. He allegedly made the remarks in front of both him and Kushner, creating what he described as an awkward moment.

“In front of the governor and future governor of California, Trump was making his son-in-law feel two feet tall,” Newsom wrote. “And Kushner just let him do it,” he added.

Meanwhile, former professional football quarterback Tom Brady was married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen for 13 years before their divorce in 2022.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner met during a networking lunch arranged by one of her longtime business partners. After briefly seeing each other, the couple reportedly broke up because Kushner wanted to marry someone who was Jewish.

According to The Business Insider, the two rekindled their relationship during a yacht trip hosted by a mutual friend in 2008, and the pair attended the Met Gala together in 2009 for the first time.

In July 2009, Kushner proposed to his then-girlfriend with a 5.22-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring, and Ivanka converted as the wedding was finalized.

“We go to the park. We go biking together. We go to the 2nd Avenue Deli,” she said in an interview with The New York Magazine. “We both live in this fancy world. But on a personal level, I don’t think I could be with somebody I know he couldn’t be with somebody who needed to be ‘on’ all the time.”

The couple married at The Trump National Golf Club with an exclusive guest list of 500 people. Today, Ivanka and Jared live in a $24 million home on Florida’s Indian Creek Island, often nicknamed the “Billionaire Bunker.”

They share three children: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore. After she stopped working with her father. Reports claim she has opted for a more relaxed approach, enjoying the laid-back lifestyle in Florida.

However, Jared is still actively involved, getting all the brownie points as the perfect son-in-law.

Ivanka was actively involved at the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship alongside her husband, who also served as the senior advisor from 2017 to the end of his first term in 2021.

🚨🇺🇸IVANKA TRUMP: “I HATE POLITICS” Ivanka says she’s done with politics and won’t be working in the White House. Ivanka: “There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine.” Instead, she’ll be there as his daughter—watching movies or sports to… pic.twitter.com/eFwi8ztCkJ — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 15, 2025

However, when Trump ran for a second term, she made a conscious choice not to be a part of his team. On the Him & Her podcast, just before her father’s second inauguration, she explained why.

“I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable. There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine,” Ivanka said.

“I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear,” she added. She is set to return for the first UFC fight on the White House grounds on July 4, 2026.