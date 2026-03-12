Gavin Newsom Responds to FBI Alert About Possible Iranian Drone Attack on California

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a clarification about the FBI’s latest memo that alarmed several citizens of California. The federal agency’s report warned state authorities about possible drone attacks from Tehran. These were based on unverified claims from sources linked to Iranian intelligence.

​The memo stated, “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland.” Although the information was unverified, federal investigators shared it with law enforcement partners out of caution.

​One of the law enforcement officers found the information to be plausible. They did not believe that the adversaries would necessarily carry out the suspected attack in California. These developments caused widespread uncertainty. Gavin Newsom then posted on X to address the concern.

​He claimed to be in constant coordination with security and intelligence officers. They are closely reviewing potential threats to California. Newsom added that they were also looking into possible links between these threats and the Middle East. He said this was to stay vigilant and close any gaps. He further said the state is fully prepared for any emergency.

​In his words, “I am in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials, including at @Cal_OES, to monitor potential threats to California — including those tied to the conflict in the Middle East. While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state.”

This comes after U.S. intelligence sent warnings to several American companies and government agencies. The alert was a precaution against possible targets of cyberattacks from Tehran. These could target critical U.S. databases.

​However, the Department of Homeland Security has not identified any credible threat at this time. But tensions have risen between the two countries. Tensions increased after U.S. forces killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

​A DHS incident report refers to two Iranian religious leaders issuing Farsi-language fatwas. They allegedly called on Muslims worldwide to take revenge for the death of Khamenei.

​Explaining the sensitive details, a bulletin from the DHS read: “The fatwas, Iranian government rhetoric, and online messaging from regime supporters promoting retaliation against the US heightens the threat from violent extremists who support the Iranian regime.”

​Additionally, U.S. intelligence officials are also monitoring possible activation of Iranian sleeper cells. Reports suggest that unusually encrypted signals have been intercepted by intelligence agencies. Preliminary analysis suggests the signals may be of Iranian origin. They are believed to be reaching a small number of recipients across the country. Experts think the signals may serve as an operational trigger.

​The federal alert report sent on the matter underlined “While the exact contents of these signals cannot currently be determined, the sudden appearance of a new station with international rebroadcast characteristics warrants heightened situational awareness.”