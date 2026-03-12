FBI Memo Warns of Possible Iranian Drone Threat to California, Officials Respond

Reportedly, Iran is looking to retaliate against America for the strikes by launching drones at the Western U.S. state of California. Although an FBI memo warned the authorities of a possible drone attack, a source told the Times that the report might be false since there is no evident intelligence to support it.

According to the LA Times, the memo was sent to all agencies that are part of the Joint Terrorism Task Force. The memo read, “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.”

BREAKING: The FBI has warned police departments in California that Iran wants to retaliate for American attacks by launching offensive drones against the West Coast, according to an alert reviewed by @ABC News. Read more: https://t.co/LNR2dkGK8T pic.twitter.com/gMwi9Xbtyc — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2026

Additionally, a source familiar with the memo (not authorized to discuss it publicly) revealed that the intel was shared by the U.S. Coast Guard. Experienced Law Enforcement Intelligence officials explained further that such alerts are cautionary in nature. The source also shared “that it’s not been deemed credible at this time.”

One official also informed the Times that the law enforcement and emergency response agencies distribute such memos regularly.

Initially reported by ABC News, FBI officials were contacted by the Times for a statement, who, by the way, declined it. Also, the Department of Homeland Security, as well as the White House, have not made any comments on the situation.

In the timeline of the ongoing war, the warning came soon after Donald Trump launched strikes on Iran. In response, the Islamic Republic is retaliating with drone attacks on the Middle East countries.

Meanwhile, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, and his office reportedly have the information about the possible drone attack in California. Newsom, along with his team, passed down the information along to local partners.

“Drone issues have been top of mind, and we’ve assembled some work groups specifically around those concerns,” Newsom said. However, the California Governor mentioned that he had not spoken to the president about the potential threat.

California Governor Gavin Newsom says his administration is “aware of information” after FBI warned police Iran could retaliate with drone attacks on the West Coast.pic.twitter.com/KeGgRts3jF — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) March 11, 2026

Since the U.S. and Israel teamed up to launch strikes on Iran on Feb. 28th, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Homeland Security Division has strengthened its security.

“While we can’t discuss sensitive details, Californians should know that this kind of coordination happens every day to keep people safe,” a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said in a statement. “California is prepared to protect its communities, and we’ll continue working closely with our federal partners.”

While many other officials, including county sheriffs, FBI officials, and Government officials refuse to comment on the situation, they have shared that they are continuing to operate with increased alertness.