Gavin Newsom Reveals the Name of the Republican That “Scares” Him – No, It Is Not Donald Trump

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who doubles up as a big-time critic of President Donald Trump, surprised everyone with his recent statement in an interview. During an interaction with MS NOW’s Jen Psaki, Gavin said, “Vance, for whatever reason, scares me. Almost more than Trump. I don’t know. I just… I mean, talk about a guy who put a mask on and his face grew into it.”

Newsom, who never skips a chance to slam Donald Trump and his close-knit circle, added, “JD Vance and Marco Rubio were two of the most effective critics (of Trump), but JD is a unique fraud and phoney. And he’s a little more dangerous.”

The California Governor continued during the interview, “I mean, listen to some of its biggest funders, the way they talk. There’s a nihilism to the way they talk about the world. I know these guys. I literally know them.”

Interestingly, the show’s host made a similar claim last year in October. Jen Psaki appeared on Jennifer Welch and Angie Pumps Sullivan’s I’ve Had It podcast for an episode titled ‘Devil Wears MAGA.’

Psaki said back then, “JD Vance wants to be president more than anything else.” Drawing comparisons between Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump, she said, “He’s (Vance) willing to do anything to get there.” She added, “he’s scarier in certain ways” than Trump.

“He’s young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he is a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him,” Jen Psaki continued talking about Vance’s political ambitions.

Newsom recently trolled Vice President JD Vance for promoting the “All-American” alternative show by Turning Point USA. Slamming Vance in his X post, Newsom wrote, “Peak snowflake behavior: MAGA Republicans are planning a backup halftime show so no one hurts their feelings.”

Last year, Gavin Newsom posted an old video clip of JD Vance, and he wrote, reacting to it, “Grew a beard and lost his spine. But at least he kept the eyeliner.” In a separate X entry last year, he trolled the Vice President with these words, “JD just dance” Vance, who nobody liked until Trump picked him out of the bargain bin in the Walmart clearance section, went on Fox to trash me, Gavin C. Newsom, America’s most popular governor.”

Besides Vance and Trump, Newsom has taken frequent jabs at Pete Hegseth, Karoline Leavitt, Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi.

Speaking of the Trump-Newsom equation, a shocking twist arrived at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this year, where Donald Trump called the California Governor a “good guy.” He said, “I know Gavin was here. I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president. Gavin’s a good guy. We did help them a lot in Los Angeles, a lot … early in my term, when they had some problems. But we would love to do it. I will say this, if I were a Democrat governor, or whatever, I would call up Trump, I’d say, ‘Come on in, make us look good,’ because we’re cutting crime down to nothing.” Newson responded in his signature style, a meme.