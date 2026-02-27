Gavin Newsom Mocks Pete Hegseth With Brutal Photo After Drone Blunder

California Governor Gavin Newsom posted a photo of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth late Thursday night after reports revealed that U.S. forces accidentally shot down a government drone near the Texas-Mexico border.

The post, shared by the governor’s press office account on X, featured a photo of Hegseth from a 2024 Fox News New Year’s broadcast. In the picture, he is wearing a wet T-shirt and drinking from a champagne bottle. Newsom and his office have used social media to attack Trump and his administration with memes and Trump-inspired nicknames and insults.

Reports on the incident stated that U.S. forces engaged and destroyed a government drone operating near the Texas-Mexico border. Federal officials said the drone was shot down by mistake during security operations in the area. Specific details about the agency operating the drone and the circumstances surrounding the engagement were not immediately provided.

Newsom’s social media post did not offer any additional comments and let the image speak for itself. It came after widespread media coverage of the drone incident and attracted attention online due to the contrast between Hegseth’s earlier television appearance and the operational mistake.

Hegseth, a former Fox News host, led the network’s All-American New Year broadcast before he joined the Trump administration as secretary of defense. The photo Newsom shared seems to be from that broadcast.

The Pentagon has not commented on Newsom’s post, but a social media response is not out of the question. Defense officials confirmed the drone incident earlier this week and noted that the matter is under review. A spokesperson stated that the engagement took place during active operations along the southern border and that an internal assessment would clarify how the error occurred.

The drone incident renewed scrutiny of federal border security operations. U.S. Northern Command manages military support missions in the area, including counter-drone measures aimed at protecting personnel and infrastructure.

The California governor and the Trump administration have frequently clashed over immigration enforcement and border security policies. As with many Democrats, Newsom has criticized federal immigration tactics before, while the White House has defended increased enforcement efforts along the southern border.

This incident near Texas occurs amid ongoing federal operations targeting unlawful crossings and smuggling activities. Military assets have been deployed in support roles, including surveillance and counter-unmanned aircraft systems.

Hegseth was controversially appointed defense secretary after working as a television commentator and military veteran. Since taking office, he has overseen Pentagon operations related to border security, overseas deployments, and military readiness. He has come under fire for the alleged drug boat attacks and his leadership style.

Newsom’s social media response referenced Hegseth’s past role in the media before he entered government service. The exchange was part of an escalating public back-and-forth between state and federal officials.

The drone incident is still under review as defense officials investigate what led to the mistaken shootdown and whether any procedural changes are needed. Federal authorities have not indicated if disciplinary actions will follow.