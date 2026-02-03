Gavin Newsom Joins Online Mockery of JD Vance Over ‘Backup’ Super Bowl Halftime Lineup

JD Vance didn’t just weigh in on the Super Bowl halftime debate this week—he strapped himself to it and hit “repost.”

After Turning Point USA rolled out its conservative “All-American” alternative show, JD Vance praised the lineup on X, and the response was swift: Democrats, online hecklers, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom treated the whole thing as the kind of culture-war side quest a sitting vice president probably doesn’t need.

The Super Bowl hasn’t even kicked off, and already America is doing what it does best: arguing about the halftime show like it’s constitutional law. On one side sits the NFL’s choice, Puerto Rican megastar Bad Bunny; on the other is a made-for-social-media “backup” spectacle built to flatter a certain kind of grievance.

JD Vance reposted Turning Point USA’s announcement of its alternative halftime show featuring Kid Rock (Bob Ritchie), Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett, calling it a “fantastic lineup.”

Fantastic lineup for the TPUSA halftime show, including the great Bob Ritchie AKA KID ROCKhttps://t.co/ZXvvlIBtkE — JD Vance (@JDVance) February 3, 2026

That’s the spark. The tinder is everything else: weeks of conservative anger at the NFL’s headliner, a political moment where entertainment is treated like a loyalty test, and a Democratic Party that’s increasingly comfortable fighting with mockery instead of lectures.

Newsom’s office jumped in by calling the alternative show “peak snowflake behavior,” adding that “MAGA Republicans are planning a backup halftime show so no one hurts their feelings.”

Peak snowflake behavior: MAGA Republicans are planning a backup halftime show so no one hurts their feelings. https://t.co/i2ezMl1P75 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) February 3, 2026

It’s not policy; it’s a punchline. And it works because it taps a broader suspicion that parts of the right now treat discomfort as oppression, then demand a parallel universe where the playlist never changes.​

The irony is that the “All-American” branding does the Democrats’ work for them. Calling your concert that is basically an argument in three syllables: it implies the official Super Bowl is somehow less American, because the headliner is Bad Bunny. That’s why the online reaction has been less “interesting alternative!” and more “are you kidding?”

Turning Point USA, meanwhile, leaned into the spectacle with its own hype post: “THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE! Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY.” Whether you read it as promotion or provocation depends on your politics, but either way, it’s designed to travel.​

While politicians and activists posture online, the NFL is trying to sound like the adult in the room. Commissioner Roger Goodell has said Bad Bunny’s halftime show has the power to “unite” people, describing the Super Bowl stage as a platform that brings audiences together through “creativity” and “talent.”

The league’s message is basically: please, for the love of ratings, don’t turn this into a national divorce proceeding.​

But the NFL can’t wish politics away, especially when the president keeps yanking it back into the frame. President Donald Trump told the New York Post he was “anti-them,” calling the halftime selection “a terrible choice” that “sows hatred,” even as he insisted the performer didn’t factor into his decision not to attend. That kind of rhetoric doesn’t just criticize a booking choice—it tells supporters that the halftime show is another front in a cultural fight.​

Donald Trump says he won’t be attending this year’s Super Bowl, criticizing NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny and Green Day as entertainers: “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.” (https://t.co/T3xQRkbnLT) pic.twitter.com/FOjiOlyad4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 24, 2026

In that environment, JD Vance’s repost stops looking like a harmless nod to a concert and starts looking like a signal: yes, this matters; yes, we’re in on it. Newsom, sensing a target-rich moment, does what modern politicians do when they think the crowd is with them—he makes it funny and lets the internet finish the job.

The bleak truth is that the halftime show used to be a shared ritual, a brief truce between fan bases. Now it’s a Rorschach test. And with leaders acting as part-time influencers, even the “backup” show becomes a way to sort people into teams before the ball is even in the air.