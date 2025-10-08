Donald Trump Rips “Crazy” Bad Bunny Super Bowl Pick — “Never Heard of Him”

President Donald Trump didn’t mince words when asked about Bad Bunny and his upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance.

On Monday’s episode of Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports, the host asked Trump to weigh in on the choice of artist for this year’s Super Bowl.

“The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is,” Greg Kelly told the president. “This guy, who hates ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]; he doesn’t like you; he accuses everything he doesn’t like of racism.”

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it.” On Monday’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” President Donald Trump joined the show and commented on the NFL’s decision to feature singer Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer. @gregkellyusa… pic.twitter.com/LP6DNMDFgs — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 7, 2025

The host went on to say that Bad Bunny “does not seem like a unifying entertainer and a lot of folks don’t even know who he is.”

Donald Trump admitted he’s one of those who are not familiar with the musician.

“I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is.”

The president also made it clear that he’s against the decision to have him headline the Super Bowl, calling the move “absolutely ridiculous.”

“I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy,” Donald Trump added. “And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment— I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Trump then seized the moment to slam the NFL’s new kickoff rule, saying it “demeans” the game of football.

“While we’re at it, I’d like them to change the kickoff rule, which looks ridiculous,” Trump added. “Where the ball is kicked, and it’s floating in the air, and everyone is standing there watching it. It’s ridiculous; it’s not any safer than the regular kickoff. It just looks so terrible, I think it really demeans football to be honest.”

Shortly after news of Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl broke, President Donald Trump’s adviser Corey Lewandowski warned that ICE would be in attendance at the game.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” Lewandowski added. “We will find you, we will apprehend you, we will put you in a detention facility and we will deport you.”

Speaking about his thoughts on NFL’s decision to pick Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl headliner, Lewandowski said, “It’s so shameful that they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show. We should be trying to be inclusive and not exclusive. There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people out there who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them.”

Previously, Bad Bunny admitted that he didn’t include any U.S. dates on his latest tour partly because of concerns about potential ICE raids.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful,” the rapper told i-D Magazine. “But there was the issue of — like, f— ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”