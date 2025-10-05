Bad Bunny Brutally Trolls Donald Trump, Drags Fox News – And Dares America to Learn Spanish!

Donald Trump’s track record of getting roasted on Saturday Night Live seems to be nowhere close to an end, as recently the U.S. President received the latest jibe from the host. Returning to the show’s center stage was Puerto Rican rapper Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a.k.a. Bad Bunny, who took a brutal step forward with his words aimed not just at Trump but also, by extension, at Fox News. Of course, he could not also resist making a comment on his Super Bowl news which was accompanied by an array of spicy video clips that the news channel had broken out back then.

For those still wondering what Bad Bunny actually ended up saying, worry not, as he made sure to include part of his speech in Spanish and then took a dig at those who didn’t understand it. During his opening monologue, the music artist addressed his recent residence and the fact that celebrities had actually brought along drugs to consume in his concerts. The rapper said, “I’m very, very happy, and I think everybody is happy about it. Even Fox News. No, but really I am really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy.”

Right after this, the spicy clips about Bad Bunny used by Fox News previously played out, to which the hosts ended up hilariously commenting that “Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next President.” But when it came to the artist, he had a completely different take on the matter after this. He delivered a short speech in Spanish after this. His words translated as “Especially all the Latinos in the entire world and here in the United States.

All the people who have worked to open doors. More than an accomplishment of mine, it’s an accomplishment for all of us demonstrating that our hard work in this country will never be taken away from us or erased.”

Moving further, Bad Bunny climbed back to English and addressed the people who actually were not able to decipher what he said in Spanish. Moreover, the artist went on to take a clear dig at people who have been critiquing him for singing in Spanish at the halftime show of Superbowl. The singer said “And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”. His timed words hit the audience hard and they were left in a massive applause of Bad Bunny.

As the video from SNL went viral, netizens couldn’t contain their excitement and praised the artist on X. Bad Bunny’s bold words encapsulated within humor left everyone pretty entertained as one of the netizens wrote “That was such a bold and funny line! Bad Bunny always knows how to own the stage with confidence.

Time to brush up on our Spanish before the Super Bowl!” Meanwhile, other social media users clapped back at MAGA critics who had reacted negatively when Bad Bunny was announced as part of the Super Bowl. An X user wrote “Bad Bunny is hosting SNL and I bet MAGA is triggered right now!”

For the untold, Bad Bunny’s upcoming Super Bowl performance will be his only scheduled concert which will be taking place at the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026.