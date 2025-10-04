Donald Trump & Melania’s Separate Bedrooms Expose the Truth Behind Their Handholding Act

Donald Trump and Melania Trump recently had their UK visit, which also raised eyebrows as people saw quite good chemistry between the couple, which is a rare scene, but despite that, insiders say that it is nothing more than just a well-rehearsed performance. The couple jetted off for Trump’s second state visit to Britain in September 2025, and came the clash of the elites of the First couple of the US with the Royal family.

While the pair appeared united in public, insiders say their private dynamic tells a very different story. Sources say that the president and first lady requested separate bedrooms during their stay, which strengthens the speculation of the talk that their marriage is hanging by a thread. “Below-stairs wags, noting that Melania has a separate suite, joke that if she’d asked for a water bed she could effortlessly drift apart from Donald,” reported the Daily Mail’s cheeky “Ephraim Hardcastle” column.

Even Alastair Bruce, a well-known royal commentator, pointed out that Windsor’s guest suites already include both a double as well as a single bed for flexibility. Despite that, the Trumps clearly vouched for separate rooms. And sources also say that this has been their routine for years.

The author of First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents, and the Pursuit of Power, told Kate Andersen Brower, told sources that, “I think it’s pretty unusual now to have a separate room from your husband. I think that speaks volumes [about the Trumps].”

It isn’t a new claim, Trump biographers have long said the couple’s relationship is notably distant. Michael Wolff, author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, said, “They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,” he said. “And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives.”“They clearly do not in any way inhabit a marriage as we define marriage,” he said. “And I think maybe we can more specifically say they live separate lives.” And he also gave a bombshell when he said – “They are separated. … The president of the United States and the first lady are separated.”

While the Trumps haven’t publicly addressed these claims, sources close to them insist that their separate sleeping arrangement doesn’t necessarily indicate marital trouble. During Trump’s first term, the couple reportedly followed a nightly routine — sharing dinner before retiring to separate bedrooms. “They ate dinner together every night, though they did not share a bedroom,” an insider revealed. “Trump slept in a room adjacent to the Yellow Oval Room.”

Still, not everyone’s convinced it’s all about comfort and routine. Other insiders claim the distance is deliberate. According to Us Weekly, even when Melania occasionally visits Washington from New York, where she lives with their son Barron, she refuses to share a bed with her husband. “Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible. She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him,” one source claimed.

And it seems that extends to travel, too. According to The New York Times, Melania always insists on booking her own suite when traveling overseas. So while the handholding and smiles might make for great photo ops, behind closed doors, the Trumps are reportedly living very separate lives — figuratively and literally.