Bad Bunny Parties in New York as MAGA Loses Its Mind Over Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny used his Saturday Night Live monologue to shed light on what he feels about the MAGA backlash regarding his upcoming Super Bowl halftime show. It has now been confirmed that this music icon from Puerto Rico will be taking the iconic stage in February, unless, of course, the NFL actually pulls a random cancellation. After hosting SNL, he went out for the night to enjoy New York City, which only went on to prove that he simply won’t let the political noise get to his immaculate vibe.

The rapper was seen wearing an oversized green suit over a white T-shirt with New York return on it. He was also wearing black sunglasses and a bright green baseball cap. Pretty much everyone around him was talking about his upcoming Super Bowl show, and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (his birth name, by the way) was chilling!

His Super Bowl performance, however, has been a cause of rather heated debate when it comes to the right-wing echo chamber, where Donald Trump allies and Fox News celebrities have gone on a protesting spree. They have been talking about everything from the fact that he writes many of his lyrics in Spanish to his vocals about the LGBTQIA+ community. When it comes to his stance on anti-immigrant ideas in the United States, we clearly know which side he’s on. For this exact purpose, a senior Homeland Security advisor has even threatened that ICE would actually be “everywhere” during the 2026 Super Bowl.

We also must note that the rumours of a cancellation are fake, at least at this point.

Bad Bunny speaks about his Super Bowl performance in Spanish at end of SNL monologue: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have 4 months to learn.” pic.twitter.com/bT5ujmmh3P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2025

But the conspiracy theorists do not really care about reality! The backlash, though, is more about pride in traditional American identity than about Bad Bunny being hired. The artist known for songs like I Like It and Mia has become the epicenter of MAGA’s latest debate. Fox News celebrities may have forgotten that Puerto Rico actually happens to be a US territory, thereby making Bad Bunny a US citizen. Anyway, those facts don’t really count as long as they can construct a specific right-wing narrative around some new topic.

In his SNL monologue, though, Bad Bunny was witty yet defiant, as usual. He said:

“I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy. And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”

Fox News anchors, as it turns out, have called him the “next President” of the United States while trying to bring him down, but what Bad Bunny did was that he played a montage of similar gifts from the news channel so as to flip the script and make it look like they were, in fact, praising him and not insulting him.

The NFL, on the other hand, did not choose Bad Bunny by accident. They genuinely wanted to cater to Hispanic audiences and inject some much-needed cultural relevance into the halftime show. They even partnered with Jay Z‘s Roc Nation to bring in a younger, more diverse crowd. Wired pointed out that they simply want to stay relevant in a multicultural global market—nothing more, nothing less.

Bad Bunny’s New York City after party, though, conveyed loud and clear that he simply won’t back down. His performance at the Super Bowl will be a statement of cultural pride and representation, which matter to him more than political mudslinging.

In the end, he said, “We all came a long way to get here. This is for my people, my culture, and our history.”