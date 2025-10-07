Bad Bunny’s SNL Spanish Joke Ignites Political Firestorm — Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands English-Only Bill

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is coming for Bad Bunny after his Saturday Night Live monologue. Greene called for English to be made the official language of the U.S. In addition, she also criticized the Puerto Rican artist for getting a stage at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

On this week’s SNL, Bad Bunny hosted the Season 51 premiere. During his opening monologue, he first spoke in Spanish. Then he joked in English, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn,” taking a jab at the backlash. Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to Bad Bunny’s joke on X (formerly Twitter). “Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse, unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime.” She added, “It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America.”

Greene then expressed her disappointment with having Bad Bunny as a performer for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. “And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances during its halftime shows.”

Bad Bunny speaks about his Super Bowl performance in Spanish at end of SNL monologue: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have 4 months to learn.” pic.twitter.com/bT5ujmmh3P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2025

Greene is not the only one who is not happy ever since the announcement of the singer’s performance at the upcoming Super Bowl. Many Conservative and MAGA supporters criticized this decision. Some even went so far as to claim he is not a U.S. citizen, even though Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory.

In his SNL monologue, Bad Bunny also appreciated all the Latino people “who have worked to open doors” in the U.S. and other parts of the world. He noted, “No one can ever erase or take away our mark and our contribution to this country.”

Bad Bunny, whose name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, makes his music in Spanish, which is his first language. It is important to note that, despite the backlash, the United States does not have an official language. Back in March, Donald Trump signed an executive order designating English as the official language. The decision has not been signed into law.

Bad Bunny says America has 4 months to learn Spanish before his perverse unwanted performance at the Super Bowl halftime. It would be a good time to pass my bill to make English the official language of America. And the NFL needs to stop having demonic sexual performances… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 6, 2025

Conservative journalist Megyn Kelly has also criticized Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl halftime show. She said that it is “an active middle finger to all of MAGA and the right wing.”

Bad Bunny has previously fired shots at the Trump administration. Explaining why he forewent his U.S. tour, the Puerto Rican artist said, “There was the issue of, like, f—-g ICE could be outside.” He also added that “it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”