Gavin Newsom Mocks Trump’s Bruised Hands in Explosive Video Tied to Epstein Birthday Note Allegations

In a recent shocking revelation, California Governor Gavin Newsom released a video showing Trump’s injured hands and purportedly revealed a “personalized note” that Trump gave to Jeffrey Epstein on his fiftieth birthday.

Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform made the alleged letter public. Newsom posted a mocking video of President Donald Trump writing the note with his bruised hands and footage of Trump declaring, “there is no letter.”

In addition to all the other issues, this is the most recent round of Trump and Newsom’s verbal sparring over one another’s hands. In Newsom’s remarks on X, Trump’s purported letter sparked a dispute among internet detectives regarding the president’s signature’s legitimacy.

Trump and Fox News started making fun of Newsom for waving his hands excessively while speaking after he brought up Trump’s bruised hands. Now, Newsom has retaliated by striking Trump square in the chest.

In a tweet today, Karoline Leavitt reiterated Trump’s repeated denials that the letter ever existed. “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire ‘Birthday Card’ story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it,” Leavitt wrote on X.

“President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation. Furthermore, the ‘reporter’ @joe_palazzolo who wrote this hatchet job reached out for comment at the EXACT same minute he published his story giving us no time to respond,” she added. “This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!” Leavitt continued.

Oversight Democrats have released Donald Trump’s alleged birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein. Trump, just 2 months ago: ‘I don’t even know what they’re talking about. Somebody could have written a letter and used my name.’ Raises questions about his denial. pic.twitter.com/RViLPmB6GA — Manni (@ThadhaniManish_) September 9, 2025

Trump has never been mentioned as the subject of an inquiry into the Epstein case or accused of any misconduct in connection with it. The ranking member of the Democratic Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia, is shown in a video explaining how the Democrats on the committee got the contentious letter and what they know.

The letter was part of an album that was put together in 2003 for Epstein’s 50th birthday. Epstein was a wealthy and influential banker who was previously a friend of Trump’s. The complete album, which had other letters with sexually suggestive language and the names of some other well-known people, including former President Bill Clinton and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, in a “friends” section, was made public by the full House committee on Monday night.

WSJ didn’t just “report” on Trump’s Epstein birthday note—they built a forensic case. Signature matches, doodles compared, speech quirks traced. They may not say verified, but the evidence screams it.https://t.co/kJ2Ws6xnRZ — P a u l ◉ (@SkylineReport) September 9, 2025

A copy of the birthday book was delivered to the House Oversight Committee’s Democrats on Monday along with a number of other documents from Epstein’s estate.

The committee’s letter seems just as The Wall Street Journal described it in its first story, with Trump’s name and what appears to be his signature encircling the text with a hand-drawn outline of a curvy woman.

“A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret,” the letter says.