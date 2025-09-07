Model Claims Epstein Paraded Her in ‘Sexy Nurse’ Outfit for Donald Trump

A former model has claimed that Jeffrey Epstein once used her like an “eye candy” to impress Donald Trump, and even dressed her like a “s-xy nurse” for the stunt. The name of the former model is Cleo Glyde, who knew Epstein in the late 1980s and 1990s before his heinous crimes caught the public’s attention. She told The Daily Beast Podcast that Epstein often paraded her along with her friends as if they were trophies.

And at that particular point, Epstein was far from being called a villain. “He was a high society A-lister—a sort of an enigmatic Great Gatsby figure,” Glyde explained. “His reputation was way more James Bond than Darth Vader.”

She also reflected on how the disgraced financier carried out a ridiculous plan to show off to Donald Trump, who had been his billionaire buddy. “I had this white wraparound dress and [Epstein] said, ‘Oh my God, you look just like a nurse,’” Glyde recalled.

She also stated that the idea got pushed further as he said, “Why don’t we both go over to Donald’s and you both look like nurses, and I’ll just knock on the door and we’ll go to Trump Tower and it’ll be hilarious.”

And eventually the group went along, and when all of them arrived at Trump Tower, Glyde said Epstein was trying hard to impress his real-estate mogul pal. “He probably was showing off Donald to us and us to Donald,” she said. And to people who might be curious to know about Trump’s reaction, Glyde said, “He smiled and laughed… [Epstein] laughed, but not in a way that made me uncomfortable at the time.”

The White House, on the contrary, simply denied the claims from Cleo Glyde and even dismissed it as a “hoax.” In a statement to The Daily Beast, a spokesperson said: “This is just more stupid, fake news playing into the hands of the Democrat Hoax trying to link President Trump and Epstein.” They further stated that the Democrats had ignored Epstein’s crimes for years, while Trump “was calling for transparency.”

But the claims land awkwardly alongside another bombshell — House Speaker Mike Johnson recently alleged that Trump was an “FBI informant” on Epstein, implying the two were closer than Trump has publicly admitted.

Dress up like a nurse 👩‍⚕️

‘Bizarre’: Model drops bombshell claim about Epstein making her dress as a nurse for Trump “A one-time friend of Jeffrey Epstein has laid bare the extraordinary way he tried to impress Trump. Cleo Glyde, a model who knew Epstein in the ‘80s and ‘90s — George Leroy Tirebiter (@MarkKepes) September 7, 2025

Glyde is not the first woman to recall uncomfortable encounters when Epstein and Trump were together. Last month, Stacey Williams, another former model and one-time Epstein girlfriend, said Trump groped her in his Trump Tower office — right in front of Epstein. “Trump’s just moving his hands sort of up and down my body and like smiling at him and Jeffrey smiling back,” she said.

Model Cleo Glyde revealed how Epstein as 'trophies on display' during an encounter with Trump. Epstein would make her and other women dress up as nurses and present them to Trump at Trump tower. The W.H. denies this as a HOAX, the most common word of denial by Trump. (Cartoon:… pic.twitter.com/g86cVrZr0G — JV3MJD (@JV3MJD) September 7, 2025

As for Glyde, her friendship with Epstein crumbled after he assaulted her on his private jet. “He was able to put his hand between my legs at the knee and then started to kind of get rough,” she said. “I kind of teared up and I was like, ‘Jeffrey, why are you doing this? I thought we were friends…’”

She said she never spoke to Epstein again after a later disturbing incident in his Manhattan townhouse, where he dragged her friend behind a closet door and whispered “filthy things.” Now, years after Epstein’s death, officially ruled a suicide, though Glyde suspects murder, she insists we still don’t know the full truth. “There is no way on God’s green Earth, obviously, that we’ve gotten to the bottom of all the players that were involved,” she said.