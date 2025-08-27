Donald Trump Tried to Mock ‘Incompetent’ Gavin Newsom’s ‘Strange Hand Action’ – Got Brutal Comeback Instead

Gavin Newsom has been firing a little too many shots at Donald Trump lately. However, the POTUS is now retaliating. On Tuesday, he mocked the California governor’s mannerisms, describing them as “strange hand action.” During the cabinet meeting, Trump first attacked Newsom with angry remarks, calling him an “incompetent governor,” before mocking his mannerisms.

“You have an incompetent governor in… California. Gavin. I know him very well. He’s incompetent,” the Republican leader said. He then said, “He’s a nice guy, looks good.” No, Trump wasn’t trying to complement Newsom; rather, it was just pre-launch before he proceeded to mimic him.

“He’s got some strange hand action going on, I don’t know what the hell his problem is,” Trump said while gesturing in a bizarre way, possibly in an attempt to mock the California governor. The POTUS then desperately tried to spark health rumors about Gavin Newsom. It’s ironic, given the President is himself embroiled in gossip over his potential health decline.

Nonetheless, he tried. “It’s a little weird, to be honest. There’s a little something shaky going on there,” Trump said. Well, Newsom, who has been a consistent critic of the Trump administration, quickly responded to the President’s trolling.

Sharing a clip from the Tuesday meeting, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “You really want to have the conversation about hands?” He was very obviously referring to the various pictures and videos of Donald Trump’s hands, where he seemed to be concealing bruises with makeup products.

You really want to have the conversation about hands? https://t.co/Vjtdjy78J0 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) August 26, 2025

Ever since his second term began, many people noticed the POTUS having a dark bruise on the back of his right hand, which triggered significant concerns about his health. However, the White House claims that it is due to his constant handshaking and the use of aspirin “as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

The situation further raised eyebrows when the White House asked Ronny Jackson to vouch for Trump’s health. Jackson, a disgraced doctor, who was stripped of his military rank due to a series of scandals, described the POTUS as “the healthiest president this nation has ever seen.”

📸 BREAKING: Trump’s hand is visibly bruised. He hides it, then shows it, then hides it again. If Biden had a mark like that, Fox would be halfway through a 6-part documentary and Congress would’ve subpoenaed his doctor by lunch. But when it’s Trump? Crickets. Transparency… pic.twitter.com/UHvYBI5gd4 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) August 25, 2025

It is unclear whether Gavin Newsom was referring to Trump’s hand bruise or the size of his hands. Donald Trump has long faced brutal trolling over having small hands. Even the Secretary of State Marco Rubio mocked him while running against him during the 2016 election.

In 2016, in an attempt to stop the trolling, Donald Trump told The Washington Post, “My hands are normal hands.”