Jimmy Fallon Cracks Latest White House Mystery – With a Hilarious Epstein Files Twist

Comedian Jimmy Fallon weighed in on the bizarre White House viral video that sparked speculation this week. The clip appeared to show a trash bag being tossed from a window, igniting rumors online.

President Donald Trump quickly dismissed the footage, insisting it was “probably AI-generated” since, as he claimed, “the windows are all sealed” and impossible to open.

The official White House response, however, contradicted him. According to a spokesperson, the bag was thrown by “a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone,” and there was nothing unusual about the incident.

Fallon seized the opportunity to poke fun at the contradicting explanations. On The Tonight Show, he reassured his audience with a tongue-in-cheek remark: “Don’t worry. It’s just the Epstein Files. It’s all good, we got them! Don’t worry.”

The Epstein files have proven to be one complicated issue for the Trump administration, especially because of the President’s alleged involvement with the now deceased criminal.

While there were promises from the government regarding the full disclosure of the Epstein files, nothing of that sort has happened, and this turn of events has enraged even the most loyal section of the MAGA club.

Since the Epstein controversy refuses to leave Trump alone, Jimmy Fallon made use of the trash bag situation to criticize the President in his signature humorous style, something that he has done in the past as well.

Besides Jimmy Fallon, Trump is also violently attacked on social media by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has been using the President’s own style of posting to get back at him. Newsom often uses capital letters throughout his posts unnecessarily, just like Trump.

This social media warfare has naturally angered Trump and his allies, who have often called out the people doing this to the President. However, Trump’s opposition appears to be quite relentless and never misses even one opportunity to make fun of him.

Rep. Robert Garcia: “Donald Trump has the power right now to release all of the epstein files and documents right now. The DOJ is refusing to release the documents that have been subpoenaed. There is a massive coverup at the highest level.” pic.twitter.com/6171jIopbz — Home of the Brave (@OfTheBraveUSA) September 3, 2025

Newsom also dragged Vice President JD Vance into his continuous attempts to mock Trump as the California Governor shared old videos of Vance criticizing Trump. In those old clips, Vance is heard to be clearly stating his dislike for Trump. While Vance has clearly shifted alliance from that point and is now a staunch Trump supporter, Newsom did not let this chance of digging into the past to humiliate the President go.

With both media personalities and political rivals continuously talking about the Epstein files, it now remains to be seen how the Trump administration handles the whole thing and calms the MAGA people down who clearly seek an answer from the President regarding the disclosure of the said files.