White House Is Trying Hard to Conceal Donald Trump’s Blue Bruise After New Diagnosis, But Is It Working?

Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the Space Command will be relocated to Huntsville, Alabama ( which will be known as Rocket City), from Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. This announcement came after the President’s week-long absence from public events, which sparked speculation around his health at 79 years old.

The POTUS has been spotted with blue bruises on his hand, which were later confirmed as chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a nerve condition due to frequent handshaking and his regular aspirin regimen. In the past, officials used props like scaled-down models of Air Force One to block views of Trump’s swollen ankles during meetings with foreign leaders.

In July, when his administration confirmed the condition, they revealed the swollen ankles were due to poor blood flow in his legs. Meanwhile, as per The Daily Beast, during the announcement yesterday, Trump clasped his left hand over the affected one, using the hat on the Resolute Desk as a subtle cover during a photo-op with members of Alabama’s congressional delegation.

Reports indicate that Trump has continued to use concealer to hide the bruising on his hand; however, officials have not directly confirmed whether the placement of the hat was intentionally used to conceal the bruise. Later in the conference, he also dismissed concerns about his health as “fake news,” comparing criticisms of his brief press absence to President Joe Biden’s more extended public silences.

“Last week, I did numerous news conferences all successful. They went very well, like this is going very well,” Trump said. “And then I didn’t do any for two days, and they said. ‘There must be something wrong with him.’ Biden wouldn’t do them for months. You wouldn’t see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him, and we know he wasn’t in the greatest of shape,” he concluded the statement as chuckles followed through from the crowd.

📸 Joe Biden vs Donald Trump today. Speaks for itself, doesn’t it? 🤷‍♀️ When’s the media going to wake up about Trump’s failing health and give it even half the coverage they obsessed over with Biden? Or are they just gonna wait until he keels over? pic.twitter.com/59wkAn6mD6 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) August 30, 2025

Trump has never missed an opportunity to mock former President Joe Biden over his age and alleged cognitive decline. The 79-year-old called 82-year-old Biden’s use of an autopen illegal and claimed that his aides were making decisions on his behalf.

Yet, political strategist Chris D. Jackson shared the collage and wrote, “Joe Biden vs Donald Trump today. What we can say is that the comparisons are unreal. Others added to the comments and said, “Joe’s looking great! Still handsome and fit. The other thing looks like something that slithered out of a dust bin.” This came right after Biden shared on May 19 that he had been diagnosed with Cancer.

He wrote, “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us with love and support.”

Joe Biden has Cancer with metastasis to the bone. This is considered advanced. If he had the best medical care and screenings for 4 years they’d have found it and it means he’s likely had it since before dropping out. Democrats knew. pic.twitter.com/liQdEeiSuX — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 18, 2025

Consequently, discussions about Donald Trump’s health have been going on since he returned to office in January 2025. From reports of Alzheimer’s to dementia to being delusional and narcissistic, the reports have never ended despite medical records showing otherwise.

For now, all we can say is that Trump has a lot on his plate owing to the ever-revolving political scenario in America, so spare the man a little relaxation.