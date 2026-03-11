Gavin Newsom Criticizes Trump Over Surging Gas Prices After Iran Strikes

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, has once again taken to social media to criticize Donald Trump. This time, he aimed at the president for the rising gas prices in the United States.

According to Newsom, the recent military strikes on Iran are the main reason why Americans are now paying more at the pump. He suggested that after the United States joined Israel in attacking targets in Iran, oil prices surged in the country. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Newsom’s Press Office explained how the conflict has made global energy markets unstable, and no one knows how much time it might take before prices drop back to normal.

Trump launched military strikes on Iran with no plan for the fallout, and Americans are paying on average $0.56 per gallon more at the pump. Here are the facts Trump hopes you never see: pic.twitter.com/Omc9ptWPlR — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 11, 2026

It seems that while Trump has said the situation will stabilize soon, Newsom and his team are not convinced. Newsom’s press office thus shared a series of messages explaining the “myths” about the sudden rise in gas prices.

“Trump launched military strikes on Iran with no plan for the fallout, and Americans are paying on average $0.56 per gallon more at the pump. Here are the facts Trump hopes you never see.” he wrote.

With this particular post, the governor’s team insinuated that the White House launched the strikes without thinking about the economic impact on ordinary Americans. And now, the conflict has already pushed fuel prices higher across the country.

This tweet comes after Gavin Newsom previously criticized the President’s decision to strike Iran. Back then, he argued that Trump was pursuing a costly war without considering the price of American casualties or rising energy prices.

According to Politico, the California governor told reporters, “Look at your cost at the pump the last few days: That was an act of the Trump administration,” He then accused the Trump administration stating, “They’re not doing a damn thing about affordability,”.

Gov. Newsom spoke at length about Iran. When I asked what concerns him most for CA, he pointed to Austin TX & public safety. He’s also worried about gas prices. When I asked about state’s heavy reliance on foreign fuel, he said his admin is “gaming out worst case scenarios” pic.twitter.com/aoVSxHyk3L — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) March 2, 2026

Newsom further argued how the war was “making the affordability crisis worse for you as we cut taxes for billionaires, cut behavioral health funding, cut health care funding, cut food stamps, to fund a war that no one wants that was never approved by Congress.”

Newsom has been openly critical of the strikes on Iran for several days. He has, in fact, called the military action an “illegal war” and argued it was started without approval from Congress. Meanwhile, with his recent tweet, the governor’s office also highlighted new California laws meant to increase oversight of oil companies. The team cited both SBX1-2 and ABX1-2, which aim to bring more transparency to how companies set gasoline prices.

Further, tension rose online after the Rapid Response X account shared an image of a missile with the words “no mercy” written on it. To which Newsom’s team snapped back, writing, “FYI this is costing the American people an extra $1.5billion at the pump this week.”

So far, Gavin Newsom and his team have used their online posts to challenge several claims about fuel costs, and the impact of the US-Israel strikes on Iran.