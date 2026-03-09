‘Are Trump Gas Lines Coming?’: Gavin Newsom Slams President’s ‘Golden Era’ Affordability Amid Iran War

California Governor Gavin Newsom has come out swinging against President Donald Trump amid the military strikes on Iran by Israeli and American forces.

Newsom has taken shots at the president’s mellowed measure of economic success, which the former believes was inalienable in previous policy changes. Newsom also pointed out that Trump has significantly ramped up work for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Newsom, in a post on X, which was part of a larger series of muck that was being slung at Trump, wrote, “What part of the Trump Golden Era of affordability plan is this?”

What part of the Trump Golden Era of affordability plan is this? https://t.co/q2O2dgOmMs — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 8, 2026

This was followed by a barrage of other posts. These highlighted that Trump is currently making life very difficult for the American people. The president has reiterated time and time again that the spike in the rise of oil prices is temporary and will not affect his affordability plan in the long run.

According to the Trump administration, the object of the assault on Iran has so far been revealed to be two things: a pro-American regime change in the region, and to deter the theocratic state of Iran from building nuclear weapons.

Newsom criticized the president, pointing out that Trump might have just doomed a secure petroleum future for the American people. He wrote in an X post, “We already have long TSA lines because of Donald Trump. Are Trump gas lines coming soon, too?”

The California governor also echoed a slew of things that have been the topic of conversation for Trump’s critics. Newsom insinuated that just as things were going badly for his administration, Trump was planning to bomb a country.

Gavin Newsom: “Wake up, America. If he rigs this election, you won’t have a country. You’ll have a president running for a third term.” Connect the dots: The domestic response force deploys in April.

The Epstein files are being resealed behind new investigations. The White… pic.twitter.com/qseKcZndyH — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) March 9, 2026

Be it the several controversies that his core group of advisors found themselves in, or the mounting pressure from the public to release and investigate the Epstein Files, Trump was bound to break under pressure, according to critics.

More recently, the president removed a member of his inner circle, Kristi Noem, from her position as the Homeland Security secretary, signaling that the commander in chief is not beyond making major shake-ups to win back the votes that his actions of the past year have lost.

Republicans have been wondering whether Trump is going to see his current cabinet make it through the midterms, or if there is going to be a shake-up to regain public morale. While a new cabinet will take time to settle in, the old guard has just received too much bad press for Trump to keep around.