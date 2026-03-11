Chris Hayes Says Trump’s Iran War Goals Are Contradictory

As the U.S.-Israel joint conflict against Iran enters its 11th day, political commentator Chris Hayes has some interesting insights about Donald Trump‘s war strategy. Hayes began his commentary on MS Now by calling it a “war of choice” and condemning Trump’s “shifting rationale.”

Hayes believes Trump’s goals in the war are contradictory and somewhat unachievable. He believes that the president’s vision for the war has placed constraints on his administration. “This week, Donald Trump ran into the fundamental strategic contradiction at the heart of this war. It keeps presenting itself repeatedly. Donald Trump wants a war with Iran, a big military victory, and regime change. And he also wants to keep gas prices low.”

“And guess what? You can only have, at most, one of the two or possibly neither. And that has left this administration in something of a bind.”

One year into his second term, President Donald Trump achieved his goal of lowering gasoline prices. Those gas pump gains reversed days after the U.S. and Israel launched a war against Iran.https://t.co/Fp9ORFOxgO — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) March 5, 2026

​He proceeded to strongly criticize Israel’s attacks on Tehran, the capital of Iran, which he said has left the country as if it were facing an apocalypse. He blamed Israel for creating an “environmental and political catastrophe.”

On Saturday, the Israeli military struck 30 Iranian oil depots overnight. As a result, shops and homes nearby were also ablaze. One unnamed resident told the BBC, “It started with a red light that lit up everything, followed by a wave that jolted the door. Then the sky was lit again, and a huge red cloud appeared. We didn’t know what was happening.”

One anonymous Trump advisor reportedly spoke to Axios, discussing Israel’s attacks on the fuel depots. They said, “The president doesn’t like the attack. He wants to save the oil. He doesn’t want to burn it. And it reminds people of higher gas prices.”

Hayes then discussed how Trump tried to calm the panic on Wall Street and address growing concerns over rising oil prices. He spoke to CBS News, saying he thought the war was “pretty much” over. However, he changed his words a few hours later and said, “We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough. We go forward more determined to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long-running danger once and for all.”

The images coming out of Iran are already unbearable. Reports of an elementary school struck by missiles, killing dozens of people, with scores more killed around the country. Fear and chaos in the streets as families run through smoke and search for safety. The United States… — Avi Lewis (@avilewis) February 28, 2026

Hayes accused Trump of falsely claiming that all of Iran’s ships had been sunk. He also mocked the POTUS for claiming that the U.S. has nothing to worry about as the U.S. has “so much oil…much more than we need.” Secretary Chris Wright had claimed on his X account that the U.S. Navy successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt quickly refuted the claim and said that the post has been taken down. However, she also stated that it remains an option and the president will consider it if necessary.

Hayes also criticized the U.S. for attacking a girls’ elementary school on the very first day of the conflict, killing nearly 200 students and staff members. Trump continued to deny involvement in the strike and blamed Iran. However, exclusive footage released by an Iranian news outlet appears to show that the missile was a Tomahawk missile.