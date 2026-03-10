Mary Trump Reveals Why It’s “Difficult to End a War” for Donald Trump

Mary Trump has been one of her Uncle Donald Trump’s most vocal critics and has opened up on the disturbing reason he behaves like he does. As a psychologist, she also condemns his Iran military operation and makes claims about his personality and childhood in her bestselling book. Mary often makes headlines as one of Trump’s most perceptive adversaries.

Her most recent condemnation comes from Donald’s decision to initiate a joint military operation with Israel against Iran. She claims that in her perspective, this conflict has little to do with aiding the Iranian people. According to Mary, the decision was driven by undisclosed personal motives.

“This war is going to cost untold lives and untold billions of dollars,” she said on her YouTube channel. “And it’s going to cost us something else as well: whatever is left of our reputation,” while also adding that the conflict will tarnish the United States’ standing globally.

With all of the horrors he’s unleashing on the world, I know this is not the biggest deal, but he is such an unspeakable disgrace. pic.twitter.com/QusJSikA0b — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 8, 2026

Speaking to the Mirror US, Mary explained, “The Iranian people have suffered long and horribly under the cruel and repressive authoritarian theocracy currently in power. They deserve to be free, and they deserve the ability to determine their own system of governance.”

“But the man who is bombing their country has no interest in them, and he has no plan to create the conditions in which they can become free, or support the efforts to create an alternative to the current regime,” she added.

Mary continued: “For Donald, there is one reason and one reason alone. He’s in trouble, and he knows it. This isn’t simply about changing the subject. That, of course, would be bad enough. This is to keep himself and the world from knowing what an inept, depraved, compromised fraud he is.”

It’s difficult to end a war if you don’t know why you started it in the first place. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 10, 2026

“This is about his unfathomable desperation to avoid being humiliated. Donald Trump has taken us to war at the behest of Saudi Arabia and Israel. But that wouldn’t have been enough of a reason if doing so didn’t also coincide with his own self-interest.”

As a clinical psychologist, Mary has made numerous accusations about her uncle, his history, conduct and choices over the years, through media interviews, on her podcast and in her books.

Initially her claims were revealed in the bestselling book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, which was published in 2020.

Mary shared personal recollections of the Trump family including discussions with relatives and acquaintances, and has attached financial and legal records and email correspondence, thus compiling a revealing and unauthorized biography of President Donald Trump.

Donald’s brother, Robert Trump tried to block the book’s publication, stating that Mary had signed a non-disclosure agreement during a family lawsuit settlement in 2001, but without success. The book is Mary’s examination of the Trump family’s cultural atmosphere and Donald’s childhood. She described his father, Fred Trump as a “high-functioning sociopath” who employed a harsh and neglectful parenting approach.

According to Mary, Donald was abandoned by his mother for at least one year, while being raised by a father who could not make him feel “safe or loved,” which led to his suffering “deprivations that would scar him for life.” She further alleges that his character is founded on “displays of narcissism, bullying, [and] grandiosity” stemming from a troubled upbringing.

Elsewhere in the book, Mary writes of Trump’s acceptance into the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and that this wasn’t earned entirely on his own merits. According to her, Donald was worried his grades would stop his admission, which led him to arrange for another student to sit his SAT exam, described as, “Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker.”

Moreover, the clinical psychologist addresses the topic of her uncle’s conduct towards women in her book. She recalls being temporarily employed to assist in ghostwriting one of her uncle’s books. While doing so, she overheard his grievances about women who had supposedly turned him down.

Mary described his remarks as “an aggrieved compendium of women he had expected to date but who, having refused him, were suddenly the worst, ugliest and fattest slobs he’d ever met.”

Meanwhile, she also recalls her uncle’s observations about her own looks on a family vacation in Mar-a-Lago. Mary said she was dressed in a swimsuit and recalls him saying, “Holy sh**, Mary. You’re stacked.”

Speaking on the Daily Beast podcast, Mary revealed a more timely aspect relating to her uncle. She said she sometimes recognizes in Donald what she witnessed in his father, who in 1991 received a diagnosis of “mild senile dementia.”

She explained that aspect, saying, “There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather. I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”