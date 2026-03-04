News

Trump’s Niece Hints At Dementia As President And His Father Share “Same Look of Confusion”

Published on: March 4, 2026 at 5:25 PM ET

Mary Trump says that when she looks at her uncle, "I see my grandfather."

Trump's niece Mary Trump says that his short-term memory is "deteriorating."[Left and right images: Wikimedia Commons]

Donald Trump told reporters his father was born in Germany. His niece says the confusion looks painfully familiar.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Donald Trump were taking photos in the Oval office when Trump made an troubling comment. He pointed to his guest and said, “My father was born there.” He repeated it twice. “He knows all about my father. My father was born there.”

Only one problem. Fred Trump was born in the Bronx, New York, not Germany. The man was not German.

 

The moment quickly became the topic of the day as it went viral online. People started talking about two things — his family history, and his memory.

This was not a one-time thing. Between 2018 and 2020, there were instances when Trump claimed his father was born in Germany. “My father is German, was German, born in a very wonderful place in Germany,” he said.

Official records show otherwise. Trump’s father, Fred Trump, was born in New York after his own parents emigrated from Germany. His grandparents, Friedrich Trump and Elisabeth Christ Trump, came from Bavaria. But Fred Trump himself was American-born.

Inside the family, the mix-up has landed differently.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, told The Daily Beast she believes her uncle may be showing signs of dementia similar to what she says affected his father.

“There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather,” she said. “I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist who has openly criticized her uncle for years, connected the repeated birthplace claim to a broader pattern. She pointed to moments where Trump has appeared to confuse timelines, recreate past events, or exaggerate his role in resolving conflicts.

There is no public medical diagnosis confirming that Trump has dementia. No doctor has released an assessment confirming it. Her comments remain an allegation, not a clinical finding.

Still, the family history she references is documented. Trump’s grandfather, Friedrich Trump, emigrated from Germany to the United States in 1885 at age 16. He later returned to Germany and married. But after Germany revoked his citizenship for avoiding mandatory military service, he moved back to New York. And so Fred Trump was born after his dad returned to the U.S.. Fred was an American by birth.

The German roots were not always emphasized. In his 1987 book, The Art of the Deal, Trump wrote that his grandfather “came here from Sweden as a child,” a claim that contradicted historical records.

The Oval Office exchange grew more layered when Trump correctly recalled that his mother was born in Scotland. “I love that country,” he said, referring to the United Kingdom. “My mother was born there.” He then criticized the U.K. as “very, very uncooperative” and added, “This is not the age of Churchill.”

For now, there is no official medical report in the public domain backing Mary Trump’s claim of his deteriorating mental health. For now, there’s  factual dispute about birthplace — and a family member saying the confusion looks like something she has seen before.

