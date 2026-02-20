Donald Trump’s Niece Mary Alleges He Shows “Some Kind of Cognitive Issues” Amid Speculation Over Health

Mary Trump recently spoke in an interview, where she suggested that President Donald Trump is experiencing the symptoms of dementia. Mary opened up about the symptoms of what is a worrying trait in her family.

Trump’s niece has once again raised alarm bells over whether the president may be battling dementia, while referring to a troubling trait that affected her grandfather. Mary, who is a vocal critic of the POTUS, frequently discusses him on her YouTube channel and has suggested that he is grappling with “some king of cognitive issues.”

In a conversation with Thom Hartmann for Mary Trump Media, the host brought up the question of whether Donald Trump is actually “experiencing dementia.” The host referred to Mary’s recent suggestion that her uncle could be suffering from Alzheimer‘s disease.

Moreover, Hartmann asked Mary to speak about what he called a “persistent rumor,” that the bruising seen on the back of Trump’s hand does suggest he has been taking a “major anti-Alzheimer’s drug” administered via “infusion into the back of the hand.” Meanwhile, this all comes at a time when the POTUS has said he will release files related to alien life and UFOs.

According to Mary, Donald’s father and Mary’s late grandfather, Fred Trump, was suffering from Alzheimer’s in the time leading up to his death in 1999, aged 93. Moreover, Mary’s father was Fred Trump Jr., the president’s older brother. Reportedly, Fred started revealing symptoms of the condition in his late 70s, while Mary reminds that Donald is currently 79.

Moreover, she pointed out that “part of the reason” for her suspicions that he might be facing “some kind of cognitive issues” comes based on “what other people are saying.” Elaborating on this, Mary, a psychologist, explained, “You know, medical doctors who do understand that you don’t just get an MRI for fun and that an MRI coupled with repeated cognitive assessments typically means that doctors are concerned that there may be some issues going on cognitively.”

And then of course, you know, we can see what’s going on with our own eyes, whether or not the Trump regime is willing to believe or allow us to believe our own eyes. He is suffering from bouts of aphasia. He is sleeping during the day. That’s a bad sign. He sometimes, and this just from my own personal experience with my grandfather, causes a great deal of alarm.

Mary continued by describing Donald’s symptoms, “He often gets the same deer-in-the-headlights look where he seems not to know where he is or who he’s with. So there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that he is in all sorts of decline physically, psychologically, and cognitively.”

Meanwhile, Mary’s observations echo those she shared in an interview with New York Magazine in 2025.

In the piece, Trump’s niece revealed what it was like to witness her grandfather’s decline, while she claimed that Donald didn’t seem “oriented,” again referring to the alleged “deer-in-the-headlights look.”

“One of the first times I noticed it was at some event where he was being honored. And I looked at him and saw this deer-in-the-headlights look, like he had no idea where he was,” Mary said.

She further explained that she sees what was described as “flashes” of him in her uncle when she sees him on stage. She claimed then that the POTUS also exhibits the “deer-in-the-headlights” look.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has denied such allegations, while regularly pointing out that he had “aced” three cognitive tests, and refuting that he might be suffering from Alzheimer’s.