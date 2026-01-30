Donald Trump Allegedly Forgets Where Melania Is From, Sparking Dementia Rumors

Donald Trump attended Melania Trump’s documentary premiere at the newly renamed Trump Kennedy Center. They were answering questions on the red carpet and found themselves in awkward moments a few times.

One of these moments involved Trump forgetting where his wife is from. He was praising Melania and her new film. He also spoke about where she is from, but did not mention the name, prompting speculation that he had forgotten the country’s name.

He said, “She comes from a faraway country, a wonderful country, clean, beautiful, safe. Doesn’t have problems like others have. But she comes from a very safe country, a very good country.”

Furthermore, he praised Melania for her skills and the number of languages she speaks. He called her a good influence.

Trump: She comes from a faraway country, a wonderful country, clean, beautiful, safe. Doesn't have problems like others have. But she comes from a very safe country, very good country. It's different, and she speaks a lot of languages

Netizens were quick to notice that he went to great lengths to praise her native country without saying the name. Speculation suggested that he may have forgotten it. Moreover, many hinted at possible dementia symptoms since Trump tends to forget names and slurs words.

One X user commented, “A reporter should’ve followed up by asking him to name that country.” The second one pointed out, “Probably the weirdest marriage you’ll ever witness. It’s like they just met.” Another one commented, “He sounds like he doesn’t know where she comes from. Yeah.”

“Remember the name of the other country that both your wife and son are citizens of, too?” added another user. One user went on to repost the video with the caption, “When you don’t remember which country your wife is from.” Another one noted that Melania is from Yugoslavia, which is now known as Slovenia.

Jimmy Fallon roasts Donald Trump for mispronouncing words. pic.twitter.com/NGend4xZS8 — Azam Khan (@azamkhannz) January 19, 2026

Trump was also ridiculed by Fox News viewers when he labelled the reporter’s question dangerous. The netizens claimed Melania hates him after he answered if he would be the same man if he hadn’t met Melania. One user joked and trolled their relationship in two words, “true love.” Another one joked, “Ahh, the power of love and respect in action!”

It’s unclear whether Trump intentionally avoided saying the country’s name to prevent mispronunciation. Jimmy Fallon previously mocked him for similar errors.