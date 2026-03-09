Trump’s Golf Trip Amid US-Iran War Sparks Outrage: “He’s Golfing After Bombing Children”

With the war between the United States and Iran intensifying, Donald Trump became the focus of attention when he was spotted on a golf course, an activity that under ordinary circumstances would likely attract little to no scrutiny.

Trump being photographed at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida, has done significant damage to his image as the war between the U.S. and Iran entered its second week. Some political figures and critics argue that playing golf during a time of war sends the wrong message.

Just a day before this controversy, Donald Trump drew immense backlash during Saturday’s dignified transfer of the six fallen U.S. soldiers. He was criticized for wearing clothes from his own brand. The president made his appearance in a $55 white baseball cap with gold-embroidered “USA” lettering on the front. Publicly available photographs suggest that no other U.S. president has worn a baseball cap during a dignified transfer.

An account on X named PatriotTakes posted Donald Trump’s video as he returned from a round of golf on his favorite course at Trump National Doral. The video shows him wearing the same baseball cap he wore during Saturday’s dignified transfer of remains of six American service members killed in the war with Iran.

Video of Trump golfing this morning as US troops he deployed to the Middle East remain in harm’s way pic.twitter.com/mcU2wsubNr — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 8, 2026

Ever since the video was dropped, it has attracted a wide audience, which has led to backlash from critics. According to them, the president of the United States appears to be enjoying his personal interests when the country is at war.

It did not take critics much time to swarm in with reactions. Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader, posted on X, “America is at war, TSA agents aren’t being paid, and this guy is playing golf. Why are House Republicans continuing to support this train wreck? Sycophants.”

America is at war, TSA agents aren’t being paid and this guy is playing golf. Why are House Republicans continuing to support this train wreck? Sycophants. pic.twitter.com/NZIlQKQaS1 — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 8, 2026

California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “He’s golfing after bombing children and raising your gas prices.”

A Democratic influencer named Harry Sisson said, “If Joe Biden golfed during a war, MAGA would do another January 6th, but since it’s Trump, they don’t care.”

Gavin Newsom sharply criticized the president’s clothing choice at the ceremony meant to honor fallen service members, referring to him as a “disgusting little man.”

According to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a U.S. war veterans service organization, it is advised that at military funerals, “it is appropriate (and a visible sign of respect) to remove the hat or headdress and place it over your heart.”

If Joe Biden golfed during a war MAGA would do another January 6th but since it’s Trump they don’t care https://t.co/mrqNxwqrir — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 8, 2026

Even though a dignified transfer is not technically a military funeral, it is customary in the United States to take off one’s hat as a mark of respect, especially during the national anthem at sporting events.

After the six fallen soldiers were named, Capt. Cody A. Khork, 35; Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, 42; Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, 39; Sgt. Declan J. Coady, 20; Major Jeffrey R. O’Brien, 45; and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, 54 were honored, it was announced on Sunday that a seventh U.S. service member had died from injuries sustained during the attacks.

The announcement came from the United States Central Command. It announced, “The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March.”