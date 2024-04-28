From Affairs to Intense Anger Issues: 10 Wild Rumors About Prince William That Broke the Internet

Here are the 10 Wildest Rumors Prince William Can't Escape

From steamy affairs to royal rage, the whispers surrounding Prince William run wilder than a Buck House garden party. The future king simply can't escape the relentless rumor mill fueled by anonymous insiders, blind gossip items, and overactive imaginations run amok across social media. Dive into the ten most prominent tales about the royal that have set the internet ablaze. From secret love children to racy bedroom preferences and fraught family dynamics, this is royal gossip at its most gripping.

1. Affair Rumors and Pregnancy Speculation

Whispers first emerged in 2019 of a falling out between Kate Middleton and her former friend Rose Hanbury, with hints of an affair between Hanbury and William. In a deleted post on X, columnist Giles Coren wrote, "I know about the affair. Everybody knows about the affair, darling," as per The Daily Beast. Despite the Palace's attempts to quash the gossip, it escalated in 2024 when Middleton retreated from public view. Conspiracy theories ran wild; some even claimed Hanbury was pregnant with William's child. One X user wrote, "The streets are saying Kate had a nervous breakdown during Xmas bc she found out Will's mistress, Rose Hanbury, is pregnant with his child and she's keeping it. Kate is now refusing to cooperate." Others spun more tales about affairs, revenge trysts, and secret love children. Though no credible evidence exists, the unsubstantiated rumors spread like wildfire across social media.

2. #PrinceofPegging Incident

According to a blind post on the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, a royal family member enjoyed a specific sexual act, and the internet thought it was the heir apparent. "At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal's love of pegging, which his wife is far too old-fashioned to engage in. The wife doesn't mind her and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs met elsewhere, as long as things don't become emotional, which was the case with the last woman," the blind item told The Cut. #PrinceOfPegging quickly went viral on X. Despite the fact that the 'prince of pegging' might have been any member of the royal family, many people made snap judgments based on earlier claims about William's romantic history.

3. Rumours of Anger Issues

In his book Spare, Prince Harry detailed a furious argument he had with his brother about Meghan Markle's royal experiences. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote, as per The Guardian. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out." Harry claimed that William advised his brother to avenge himself by hitting him back, but the Duke of Sussex refused to employ physical force against his brother.

4. William Thought He Could Do 'Better' Than Kate Middleton

William's initial lack of confidence in Middleton's readiness for marriage was thought to have contributed to their short-lived 2007 breakup. An anonymous insider told the Express in 2008 that William felt it was 'a good idea to 'sow [his] wild oats'' after their breakup. The Daily Mail said in another article that William abandoned Middleton in order to pursue Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, a socialite. An unidentified person was reported as saying, "I would go so far as to say that William dumped Kate because he thought he had a chance with Isabella and Kate knew that." A supposed friend of the Prince was described by royal writer Andrew Morton in The Times as saying, "He thought he could do better, but realized very quickly what he had given up."

5. Prince William's Strained Relationship With Queen Camilla

The Prince reportedly has a less cordial relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles, his father's second wife, than he may give the impression of having when at public events. In the book Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort, royal observer Angela Levin wrote that the Prince of Wales and King Charles III's wife had a heated discussion about her interactions with his children. Levin stated that "William has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children," as per The Daily Star. Levin also claimed that Camilla may not be considered their grandma by William's three children: Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte.

6. A Scandalous Club Outing in 2017

In 2017, William and a few of his close male pals took a ski trip to Verbier in Switzerland, leaving his wife behind. Seen dancing with other unknown women who were not Middleton in a local nightclub was William. In a piece written by royal expert Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair, an unidentified source revealed, "It was William's choice to go away, but make no mistake Kate wears the trousers in their marriage, and she won't be happy with William's antics. She thought his partying days and larking around with the boys was a thing of the past. I imagine she'll find this humiliating." The Sun was informed by another witness that "he was dancing so wildly that I did a double take when I first saw him and thought it must be a lookalike."

7. Allegations of Being 'Power Hungry'

In Omid Scobie's book Endgame, it was stated that William is incredibly eager to become king eventually, to the point where he covets the title. Scobie noted that "[William is] a] hotheaded 'company man' — an institutional champion." Additionally, the author claimed that William is 'comfortable with the Palace's dirty tricks,' implying that the royal family's tricks on the public and press don't bother him. The uneasy way in which Scobie portrayed the Prince also examined how the royal family handled allegations of racism when Markle became a member of the family. William denied in public that his family was racist, but Scobie speculated that the Prince was only taking advantage of the opportunity to seem better.

8. Conspiracy Theory: Was William Involved in a Murder?

Many social media accounts believed that William was responsible for Thomas Kingston's death as conspiracy theories surrounding Middleton's absence reached boiling point. According to one of the X users, Kingston and Middleton had an affair that led to murder. Another theory put forth was Kate was carrying Kingston's child and that William had discovered it, saying, "Will cheated with Rose Hanbury who's pregnant and keeping the baby. Kates revenge was Thomas Kingston affair, but also got pregnant. Will found out,l and beat Kate up, demanded an abortion (her "abdominal surgery"). Kingston then "shot" "him" "self." One X user pondered, "I wonder if William killed Kate and Thomas Kingston." These and other suspicions regarding Middleton's disappearance have turned out to be untrue because she revealed that she has cancer, as per Nicki Swift.

9. Prince Harry Suggested William Used Racist Stereotypes

In his book Spare, Harry claims that William physically assaulted him during a furious outburst. Harry also claimed that his brother used racist stereotypes when referring to Markle. William used derogatory terms like 'difficult,' 'rude,' and 'abrasive' to characterize the Duchess of Sussex, who had already been subjected to a storm of racist media coverage, according to Harry's book, as per Rolling Stone. The remarks made by his brother, according to Harry, 'parrot the press narrative' about Markle, many of which had racist implications.

10. William Supposedly Takes After His 'Ill-Tempered Father'

There were reports of an angry prince stirring trouble in the palace; one royal observer said William was just like his father. Royal analyst Scobie also noted in his book, "...when his temper flares behind closed doors, he more closely resembles his famously ill-tempered father." Furthermore, the author said, "He can definitely be sharp," citing a palace employee as proof. According to a different source, staff workers were hesitant to convey negative news to the Prince because they thought it would completely change his mood, as per Scobie. The royal expert also claimed that the Prince's anger management issues could hinder his future chances of succeeding as king.