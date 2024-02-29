Fox News Host Jesse Watters Implies Joe Biden’s Fondness for Ice Cream Indicates Alzheimer’s Disease

Fox News host Jesse Watters ignited controversy with his recent comments linking President Joe Biden’s liking for ice cream to Alzheimer’s disease. The remarks came in response to Biden’s visit to a New York ice cream parlor before appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. During Tuesday's episode of Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters slammed Biden’s decision to indulge in ice cream amid ongoing global and domestic challenges.

He expressed disbelief at Biden’s choice, indicating that given the gravity of the situation, the president’s actions seemed out of place. Watters asserted, “If I were Biden and I was losing to Trump my party wanted to put me out to pasture and swap me out for a younger, better-looking liberal, the Mideast and Europe are at war, and migrants are murdering our women, the last thing I would do? Go out for ice cream with a comedian and lick it when they ask about the border.”

Despite Biden's ice cream stunt and embarrassing sunglass gags, he flopped Seth Meyers' softball interview. He lost his train of thought multiple times, plagiarized a Trump hoax, and couldn't name his agenda. Now, even Obama world is saying no to Joe. pic.twitter.com/YmJARX7mZV — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 28, 2024

As per the reports of Mediaite, Watters went on to draw a comparison between Biden’s enjoyment of ice cream and behaviors generally associated with children and the elderly. He referenced the Alzheimer’s Association’s description of ice cream as a favorite treat for individuals with diminished faculties, highlighting its ability to evoke soothing feelings and stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain.

Watters exclaimed, “You know who lights up for ice cream? Children and the elderly. There’s a reason caregivers deliver ice cream to their patients in nursing homes. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, ice cream is a favorite for people with diminished faculties. Ice cream has the power to immediately elicit soothing feelings from the very first taste of a single spoonful. It erases all the negative feelings related to frustration and continues to stimulate pleasure receptors in the brain with every new scoop. Now, obviously, I’m not diagnosing Biden with Alzheimer’s, but you see what’s going on here?”

The host’s comments drew backlash from fans and viewers alike. Many slammed Watters for what they observed as a baseless and not inappropriate insinuation about Biden’s mental state. Allegations of ageism and ableism were also leveled against Watters, with critics labeling his remarks as disrespectful and derogatory. One user wrote, "Just the type of hard-hitting journalism we can always count on you for Jesse. One question: Does chili count as a stew?." Another wrote, "Is the other problem your lack of anything resembling principles?."

As per Fox News, he questioned whether Biden was fit to lead, citing concerns about his ability to effectively address complex challenges. The controversy surrounding Watters' comments underscores the divisive nature of political discourse in the United States. As partisan tensions remain high, public figures like Watters wield significant influence in shaping public opinion and driving narratives. However, critics argue that such influence comes with a responsibility to engage in fair and respectful dialogue, free from harmful stereotypes and unfounded accusations.