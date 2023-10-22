Here's Why Cher Is Ready To 'Leave' the United States if Donald Trump Is Re-Elected as the President

Cher has never refrained from expressing her disdain for former President Donald Trump. During Trump's brief time in office, the pop musician often criticized the now four-times-indicted former reality TV star for his divisive policies and statements. The music icon claimed she "almost got an ulcer the last time" she worried about Trump in The Guardian piece published on Wednesday.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Also Read: When Bob Gale Revealed Biff Tannen’s Character in ‘Back to the Future’ was Based on Donald Trump

Cher, 77, told the outlet that she is "horrified" by the prospect of Trump, returning to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. She said, "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave [the country]." She is especially worried about trans people's prospects for the future. She confessed, "It’s something like 500 bills they’re trying to pass. I was with two trans girls the other night – and of course my own child [Chaz is trans]. I was saying ‘We’ve got to stand together.’ I don’t know what their eventual plan is for trans people. I don’t put anything past them."

American singer Cher announces she will leave the United States if Donald Trump is elected President in 2024.



Raise your hand if this makes you want to vote for Trump even more ✋✋ pic.twitter.com/dQn6KZKxHQ — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) October 19, 2023

Back in 2016, Cher, who has been critical of Trump on social media on many occasions, compared the real estate magnate to two dictators and Patty McCormack's character in a 1956 American horror film, "The Bad Seed". She said at the time, "I was thinking all the despots, you know, Stalin, Hitler, but then I thought, even though they said the same things – ‘we’re going to make Germany great again’ – and it was at a time when the Deutsche Mark I think was 25 cents. And also, like, look at Brexit. These people just screw(ed) themselves so badly because they were angry and they didn’t think it could get worse. So anyway, I just wish he’d fall off the face of the earth."

Cher has a message for the millions of Trump MAGAts. pic.twitter.com/gvEZrqSg9H — DEFCON 3 / Woke AF / friend of Bill / ❤️🇺🇦 💪 (@Leftech) October 19, 2023

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Campaign Raised Twice as Much Money Compared to His Republican Rivals

Cher criticized Trump, saying that he isn't sincere in his promises to "make America great again," and has instead claimed that he wants to "make America straight and white." She further went on to praise Clinton, "You know, she is shy and she’s not the greatest speaker in the world. But this is what I believe and this is what I know. I know that she will work every moment of every day. I just want you to know that I believe in her so much, I believe in Hillary so much. I know that if (Trump) got into office, our world would be the worst place. We could never, I don’t think we could imagine how bad it could get."

Remember when all the dangerous Leftists said they were gonna leave in 2016 when Trump was elected but never did? I wish they would have, Cher too. PLEASE LEAVE.



capitol police wwIII isurrection skechers arrest cornel west 22 republicans path b pic.twitter.com/LwD7gNbNOX — John Wilson (@JohnWilson12142) October 18, 2023

Also Read: 10 Key Facts Marking Former President Donald Trump’s Journey to the White House

On October 20, Cher will release her first Christmas album. Featuring duets with friends like Stevie Wonder and Cyndi Lauper, classics like Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run," and originals like the dance-pop smash "DJ Play a Christmas Song," the album clocks in at a total of 13 tracks. She told People, "I wanted to make a Cher Christmas album, but I didn't know how to do it. I never could figure out a way. Then this year, I just asked the record company if they would just let me do it — and just hand the finished product over to them —and they were agreeable, so I started picking songs."

More from Inquisitr

When Donald Trump ‘Shushed’ a Journalist for Interrupting Him During a Press Conference

Trump’s ‘Big Lie Two’ Is Here and Poses Much More Danger Than ‘Big Lie One’, Say Political Analysts