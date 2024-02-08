Former President Donald Trump Claims He is Elvis Presley's 'Look Alike,' Some Followers Agree

In a surprising move, Donald Trump has implied that he is a 'clone' of the legendary musician Elvis Presley, a claim that has garnered mixed reactions from his followers. The former President shared a photo on Truth Social, his own social media platform, comparing half of his face to half of Presley's, inviting opinions from his audience. While some of his supporters agreed with the comparison, many others ridiculed the notion, highlighting the stark differences between the two icons.

Trump on his social media platform: For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/HzidTHhE1N — Acyn (@Acyn) February 3, 2024

In a post on Truth Social Saturday, Trump posted a picture of half of his face next to half of Presley's, stating, "For so many years, people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike." Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?” It's unknown what made Trump post the strange, juxtaposed picture, which led many people on social media to ask the former President, "Are You Lonesome Tonight?" While a few people agreed with Trump's assertion that he looks like Presley, many quickly made fun of him by editing photos of him that included Adolf Hitler, Vladimir Putin, and an Ooma Loompa, as per the New York Post.

Was hoping for something more church related but…



Julius Caesar

Girolamo Savonarola

Adolf Hitler

Donald Trump



Agreeing with their ideas is the main criteria but not the only one. General accomplishments, historical impact, and vibes were taken into account. pic.twitter.com/dAb5suiPwd — Marian Groyper✝️🇻🇦📿 (@Augustincel) February 4, 2024

One social media user steeped to a little lower level saying, "I see the similarity, You both look bloated from drug abuse. That's about it." Another person said, "I can't believe you put this out there, you are so self-absorbed, you can't see beyond your nose, how can you run a country if you don't love anyone or anything but yourself, you rapi-t pig!" This was in reference to the fact that in 2023, a New York jury found Trump guilty of slander and sexual abuse in a lawsuit. "Trump's family really should intervene," stated another Truth Social user. "He's totally unwound now." added one individual.

As the front-runner for the Republican Party, Trump's candidacy for the 2024 election has certainly been grabbing headlines for a multitude of concerning reasons. Trump has previously compared himself to a number of historical leaders, such as Nelson Mandela, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington. He also once compared the Mona Lisa to himself in terms of attraction. Additionally, Trump's followers likened him to Jesus, particularly as he was being charged in the hush-money case.

Donald Trump thinks he's Elvis and Jesus all wrapped into one and it's hilarious — Wheelie Nelson™ (@theliamnissan) February 3, 2024

President Joe Biden, referencing the peculiar behavior of his Republican opponent, characterized the 2024 presidential campaign as the most peculiar one he has ever been a part of, saying, "Look, I'm feeling good about where we are, I really am. You know, the folks are starting to focus in. The guy we're running against he is not for anything, he is against everything. You know, I mean it. It's the weirdest campaign I've ever been engaged in. It's even worse in terms of his behavior than the last time, in 2020. This crowd really knows me extremely well. You know me too well." on Saturday. According to The Hill, Biden decisively won the South Carolina primary, where the current POTUS emphasized that the support of the state would help him return to the White House.