Former MAGA Supporters Slam Trump After Verdict: "If Everybody in Your Social Circle is a Felon..."

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents on May 30. While Trump's MAGA base remains fiercely loyal, the conviction has led others to publicly denounce him.

@RpsAgainstTrump posted a video of commentator Colin Cowherd stating, "If everybody in your social circle is a felon, I don't think it's rigged." The tweet addressed Trump's claims that the verdict was 'rigged'.

Following suit, @nawfmeskin bluntly urged, "Wake up, MAGA! Donald Trump is unfit for office. MAGA Republicans, it's time to move on from your convicted felon cult leader, @realDonaldTrump."

@nostatusquonosaid agreed, "Trump seems to give everyone in his orbit permission to be the worst version of themselves! And they will make America the worst version of itself. The country can survive bad policy but not bad people." Even those who previously weren't a fan of Cowherd echoed his sentiments.

@jim_rock4551 said, "Was never a fan of Colin Cowherd but he makes a lot of sense. Dems would do well to adopt a lot of this as talking points or just plain steal it as a speech."

@RedHibiscus23 noted, "My husband listens to him always on Sirius/XM! This is a fantastic video and I'm glad he shared his views." The guilty verdict also had long-time Republicans speaking out against Trump. @RClaussen2 asserted, "Amen! As a 40-year conservative Republican, I am ashamed my party has nominated this loser, con man, shady, sleazy, misogynist, politician, again. I first voted for Reagan, and both Bushes, my party has severely lowered its standards, paying porn stars hush money...really?"

A day after the historic verdict, Trump rallied against what he deemed an 'un-American trial'. He sought to move past the conviction and build momentum for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Speaking defiantly without evidence, Trump insisted the verdict was politically motivated. "We're going to fight," Trump declared, casting himself as a martyr. "I'm willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and save our Constitution. I don't mind."

However, President Joe Biden blasted Trump's 'reckless' and 'dangerous' rhetoric, pointing out that Trump "was given every opportunity to defend himself." Trump also attacked the judge who oversaw the case, the prosecution's star witness, Michael Cohen (without naming him), and the criminal justice system, as per AP News.

Additionally, he downplayed facts, falsely claiming the hush money payment was simply a 'nondisclosure agreement' that was "totally legal, totally common." Outside on Fifth Avenue, supporters flew a 'Trump or Death' sign while protesters held 'Guilty' placards, reflecting the passionate divide over Trump's conviction.

His campaign claimed they received $52.8 million in donations in just 24 hours after the verdict, with one-third being new donors, as per CBS. As he awaits sentencing on July 11, it remains yet to be seen how the conviction will impact Trump's voter turnout.