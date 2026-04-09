Former Diplomat Predicts Who Could Be Next Fired From Trump’s Inner Circle

Former U.S. diplomat Michael J. Montgomery believes Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth could be the next two prominent members of the Trump administration who could be fired soon.

Montgomery said, as reported by The Mirror, “If this goes bad as I suspect it will, Tulsi Gabbard will be next out the door because Trump is much more prone to firing women than men.”

The former diplomat added that Hegseth will most likely follow shortly, especially if the career military people don’t implement “each and every Trump order, no matter how illegal or deranged.”

#BREAKING

Since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran: – Joe Kent, Director of the US National Counterterrorism Center, resigned

– General Randy George, US Army Chief of Staff, sacked

– Pam Bondi, US Attorney General, sacked pic.twitter.com/vDtotKq1ht — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) April 3, 2026

The United States and Iran reached a two-week ceasefire agreement on Wednesday, April 8, nearly 40 days after the U.S. and Israel started their strikes against Iran.

However, following the ceasefire decision, Joe Kent, the Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, stepped down from his position and cited alleged “lies” from the POTUS regarding the war in Iran, as reported by The Mirror.

Kent becomes the third prominent member of the Trump administration to be fired in around a month, along with Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Meanwhile, Michael Montgomery has confirmed that he still believes Hegseth and Gabbard would be the next to be fired by Trump.

🚨 JUST IN: DNI Tulsi Gabbard is NOT at risk of being fired after Joe Kent’s resignation, per Karoline Leavitt “Not to my knowledge. That’s a question for the president — but I haven’t heard him say that at all.”pic.twitter.com/Qu3kVXZBCF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 18, 2026

“Trump takes the blame for nothing himself and those two are the logical fall people in the event of poor intelligence or poor execution undermining his war on Iran,” he said.

Interestingly, Trump has consulted with cabinet members about whether to replace Gabbard after she declined to criticize Kent’s departure and his subsequent remarks, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the President’s unpredictable conduct, especially his public statements, has drawn repeated scrutiny from critics as he has oscillated between demanding allied support and insisting no assistance was necessary.

Some medical experts have questioned Trump’s mental state, as some even think that his cognition is declining and the president is developing an addiction to war.

Former Johns Hopkins University professor, Dr. John Gartner, mentioned that the President is developing an addiction to war as he derives pleasure from frightening the world.

Appearing on ‘The Daily Beast Podcast’, Gartner characterized Trump’s mental state as “rapidly declining”, and added that his grandiosity had become more ‘inflamed.’

Moreover, he expressed concern that Trump is “getting off on” warfare, and mentioned that his administration’s use of missile imagery spliced with video game footage is glorifying explosions.

It’s time for Congress to enact a law requiring the White House physician to periodically and officially certify the health of every president, and their fitness to hold office. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) April 7, 2026

“My fear is that Donald Trump is getting off on this. He is getting sadistic pleasure from scaring the world and blowing things up,” Gartner said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who served as a cardiologist to Vice President Cheney during the George W. Bush administration, also seemed worried about Trump’s health after he threatened to wipe Iran off the map.

He wrote in an X post that it is time for Congress to enact a law requiring the White House physician to certify the health of every president periodically and to determine whether the president is fit to hold office.