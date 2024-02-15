Fans Think Kylie Jenner is Adapting Her Look to Suit Timothée Chalamet's Taste

Kylie Jenner has been making some changes lately, and fans are taking notice. Since her relationship with actor Timothée Chalamet began in April 2023, the reality TV star has been inclining more towards an understated and sophisticated look. According to a source, Jenner has been mellowing down her signature full glam style, posting fewer sexy snaps on social media, and opting for less makeup. During Paris Fashion Week, The Kardashians star was even seen hanging out with the 28-year-old actor’s former castmate and friend, Florence Pugh.

An insider revealed she is "no longer posting as many sexy snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look. She has been wearing less makeup, too. Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée. She is happier than she has been in years.”

As per Life & Style, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Jenner’s evolving style, including her decision to dissolve much of her signature lip filler, a move that has raised eyebrows among her 400 million followers. Last month, Jenner also shared a reel on TikTok flaunting her new foundation from Kylie Cosmetics. Fans couldn’t help but notice Jenner’s intriguingly ‘smaller’ lips and thin facial structure, igniting discussions on platforms like Reddit.

One fan questioned, "When did Kylie start looking like Kendall?! Okay I get that they're sisters but?? For some reason, her face suddenly looks so different and is starting to look like Kendall a whole lot (cover the lips and you'll see what I'm saying). Did she get her nose or eyes done???" A second added, "Her lips look smaller and her whole face looks more angular." Another remarked, "Yes I’ve noticed she’s quietly been getting a little less filler nowadays in her lips. Like now I feel like her lips look closer to normal big instead of absolutely massive unnaturally big. Compared to how horrendous her usage of face filler has been in the past, her face now is an improvement IMO."

Rumors of a breakup swirled after Chalamet flew to Mexico for the premiere of Dune: Part Two without Jenner. As per The Sun, sources reveal, “Timothee has met them in group situations where there were other family members or friends around. It hasn’t been anything where it’s just Kylie, Timothee, and the kids in an intimate setting. And she introduced him as one of Mommy’s friends. Kylie feels like it’s too soon to let them know anything about their relationship.”

Overall, it's hard to say whether Jenner's transformation reflects her commitment to her relationship with Chalamet or simply here her willingness to evolve personally and stylistically. Whether it's posting fewer sexy snaps on social media or opting for a more natural makeup look, Jenner's changes demonstrate her ever-evolving style as a public figure. As she continues to navigate her relationship with Chalamet and explore new avenues in her personal and professional life, fans can expect to see even more exciting developments from the dynamic entrepreneur.