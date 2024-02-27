Fans Speculate There is a Feud Brewing Between Kris Jenner and Alabama Barker

Alabama Barker, 18, the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian and daughter to Blink 182 drummer Travis Braker, has recently been involved in several fashion and behavior controversies. The teen has been inviting a 'bad press' image and momager Kris Jenner feels this will ultimately damage the Kardashian-Jenner brand.

As per The US Sun, on Reddit, viewers of the reality show conjectured that the matriarch is "working her momager magic" to cut off Barker, who made headlines recently for getting "a lot of" plastic surgery and even faced backlash for "cultural appropriation".

Barker faced criticism in mid-February after she uploaded a carousel of images of herself looking hot in a skimpy green and yellow bikini and a vibrant cover-up. With her blond hair cascading straight down, a full face of makeup, and diamond jewelry as accessories, she looked stunning. The teenager displayed her curvaceous form on a yacht in one photo and poked her tongue out in another. "Does she know you call?" she captioned the post.

However, fans thought she was mimicking African American culture and called her out online. "Ok cool, I was wondering when you were gonna cross the line into cosplaying as a black woman," one fan commented. "Why did she get African American clothing?" another fan questioned. "The only reason the Kardashians would care about someone in their circle making headlines for bad reasons is that they’re jealous of the attention," another fan wrote in the thread.

As per The UK Mirror, some fans are speculating that the famous 'momager' might believe the Poosh founder's stepdaughter does not represent the family well and might even be a 'liability to their reputation'.

"Stop blaming the Kardashians and notice how they haven't taken her in/Kris isn't helping her launch a career (or at least not to public knowledge). She would damage their brand with the mismatched foundation and 'fashion.' It's not giving Nepo baby, it's giving trailer trash won the lottery. I'm not a hater, it's not her fault she doesn't know better, but I wish she would listen and get help. It's so sad to see.

Later in life when she looks back, she's going to be messed up. You can't say 'Shut up she's happy' but she very clearly isn't!" a fan posted on the Kardashian Reddit forum. Another fan seemed to defend: "I think Kris could care less about Alabama. She seems like a sweet girl and I feel bad that she has to validate herself by constantly seeking attention for the wrong reasons."

"I agree. Kris doesn’t want her included as part of their 'brand,' it’s just ironic because the KarJenner brand is 'white trash,' the fact they think they’re better or bring something different to the table than Alabama is hilarious," a third critic claimed. "I think the Kardashians think they’re above it and look down on Alabama. Self-awareness is 0," a fourth one added. "It’s obvious she tries to be King Kylie, the trashy looks, hazardous business ventures in the beauty industry, stealing of fashion and/or aesthetic (majorly from black women)," a fifth fan concluded.