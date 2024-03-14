Fans Praise 'Amazing Stepmom' Bianca Censori for Her Protective Parenting Towards North West

Bianca Censori is not your evil stepmom and fans can see it. The 29-year-old married Kanye West in December 2022, right after he divorced his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Her camaraderie with her stepkids, North West, especially, has been the center of discussion among fans, and they cannot stop gushing.

The architect attended Ye's listening event for his new album Vultures 2 in San Francisco and fans saw Censori being a hands-on stepmom to North. The pre-teen performed alongside her father and signed autographs for her debut album Elementary School Dropout while the stepmom ensured her safety, per The Sun.

In a video shared on Instagram, the pre-teen was seen holding hands with her friend and walking to the front of the stage to give her autograph. Meanwhile, Censori was seen following the girls around, keeping an eye when fans chatted and took photos with the 10-year-old rapper in the making.

As the girls enjoyed their newly gained fame, the Australian leaned in to hear the conversations, and fans sang praises for her in the comment section. An Instagram user, @zolazondie, appreciated, "Bianca seems like a good mom." A second fan, @yomeescloset, echoed, "Bianca is amazing! Such an awesome stepmom."

A third fan, @cdemarco13, gushed, "I love how Bianca is a great mom to her. Normal." @2024pisces praised, "North is so adorable and Bianca is an amazing stepmom." Some people called North a replica of her dad.@divine_healerb said, "That Kanye smile." @social_suicide_rsa echoed, "NORTHI out here giving those half a second Kanye smiles."

West shares four kids with his ex-wife Kardashian- 10-year-old North, 8-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago and 4-year-old Psalm. So far, Censori has been spotted with almost all of Ye's kids but the oldest seems to be bonding with her stepmom a little more. Expectedly, the Praise God rapper feels elated by seeing his wife's growing fondness with his kids.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 46-year-old gushed over his wife on the eve of her birthday on January 6. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse, the most amazing stepmom to our children. I love you so much. Thank you for sharing your life with me," per US Weekly.

Censori was a designer for his Yeezy brand, and the two were secretly and legally married. A source at the time revealed, "Kanye and Bianca were legally married last year when they had their private ceremony in Beverly Hills; it was real and legal," noting they tied the knot for "religious reasons."

Previously, in a confessional on The Kardashian reality TV drama, the SKIMS founder said North prefers to be with her father than her. "North will go to her dad's, and she [will say], 'Dad's is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny or a chef or security. He lives in an apartment.'"