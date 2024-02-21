Fans Just Can't Overlook This 'Embarrassing' Detail on Kim Kardashian's $60K Tesla Cybertruck

Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest business owners in the country and has generated billions in net worth. Apart from her family show, The Kardashians, she’s got her clothing empire: SKIMS. Naturally, Kardashian has been living the high life with some breathtaking real estate investments followed by a fleet of vehicles such as a private jet and cars. Speaking of, the mother of four shared a snap of her new Tesla Cybertruck, which has been in demand recently. Manufactured by Elon Musk’s company, the car has luxurious amenities and there are no complaints about its sleek design. But, it looks like fans have found one rather embarrassing detail concerning Kardashian’s car.

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, Kardashian shared a snap of her $60K car from Tesla on her Instagram story. The car’s sleek grey exterior and its sharp aesthetic made for quite a view. The car was parked in front of a lush forest with a massive tree standing majestically in front of it. The mogul captioned the story by writing, “Cool Carpool Mom.”

The reality star’s story suggests that she was en route to pick up her children: North, Psalm, Saint, and Chicago from school. It alternatively suggests that it could be just one of her kid and their friend. Nonetheless, it earned a reaction from critics on Reddit who slammed Kardashian’s alleged poor parking skills and the car.

A forum on the platform dedicated to the famous family shared a screenshot of the image, prompting a discussion: “Straight out of Calabasas.” In response, many flooded the comment section of the thread expressing their thoughts. One wrote, “She can’t park in the lines.” Another one pointed out, “Not even parked in the lines.”

A third one recalled, “I saw one of these yesterday in person at the Toronto auto show. It’s so UGLY it’s not even funny. Total eyesore.” A fourth one said, “The park job tho…” A final one asked, “Is she outing her foul park job or delusional enough to flex that ugly slab of concrete?” Likewise, many others bluntly highlighted their thoughts on the car that costs a small fortune.

Us retailers investors wanted advertising …. Well we got it ! I wonder if she paid for CT or was it gifted …. Do the maths 364million views for $160k car !!!! Worth it . pic.twitter.com/yFgC7YA8eU — Greekmothersyd (@Greekmothersyd) February 21, 2024

Furthermore, others ranted about Kardashian’s caption for her car. One person said, “‘Cool Carpool Mom’ while driving around in a literal death machine that has no crumple zone and terrible safety ratings.” Another quipped, “The caption is embarrassing.” A third person wrote, “She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool carpool mom. Like seriously, w** does that even mean??? Lmfao Kim ur so weird.” Nevertheless, Kardashian hasn’t commented on the reason behind owning such an expensive car.

Tesla’s official website described the basic functionality of the car, including the intent behind its design. It’s reportedly “durable and rugged enough to go anywhere. Tackle anything with electronically adaptive air suspension that offers 12 hours of travel and 17 hours of clearance.”

The Celebrity Cybertruck list is growing



Pharrell, Lady Gaga, Jay Leno, and now Kim Kardashian.



Who’s next? pic.twitter.com/APSyaBZ11a — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) February 21, 2024

Furthermore, this beast of a car has a striking exterior with no paint and is made out of ultra-hard stainless steel to facilitate no dents. Additionally, it is said to be scratch-resistant and is made up of glass that can withstand the impact of baseball hurling at the speed of 70 mph. So why does Kardashian own such a car? This can only be answered in due time by her.