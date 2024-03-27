Fans Call Out Kim Kardashian for Copying Bianca Censori in New, Near-Naked Look

Who wore it better: Kim Kardashian or Bianca Censori? That is the question on everyone's mind. Fans of Kardashian, however, also feel that the reality star is once again copying her ex-husband Kanye West's wife's style as she posed in a near-naked look on Instagram. The SKIMS mogul has seemingly been trying to mimic the architect whose signature risque outfits often grab eyeballs.

The 43-year-old shared a post on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, on her official Instagram handle completely naked from the bottom up, donning black sheer tights at the bottom and an oversized brown fur coat that was pulled over her breasts. However, the coat was left open from the front, revealing her cleavage, per The Sun. Her black hair was tied in a tight bun while she kept her accessories bare minimum except for a pair of black sunglasses and skin-tight black knee-high boots. The billionaire posed from a hotel room in Paris, France. Her overall style gave "Censori vibes," and hawk-eyed social media fans couldn't help but dissect it.

The comment section was flooded with comparisons, accusations, and speculations. An Instagram fan, @mathurinstephanie, declared, "Ok, she is acting like Brianca right now." A second user, @elweitj, gave the Hulu star a new moniker, "Kim Censori." @magdalenanotmagda laughed, "Inspired by Censori (with a laughing-crying emoji)." Meanwhile, @bg_flicks took a jibe, "When you are sending a msg to your ex." Another fan, @buckheadbetty__, exclaimed, "Looking like her ex's new wife?!" @lingolens slammed, "She is trying to act like Kayne still dressing her…" @theshygrl compared, "Aw, you look like the Sister Wife (with a fire and a laughing emoji)."

But this wasn't all the criticism Kardashian's fans had to offer; many others voiced their opinions as well. @tess_skretas commented, "You're always trying to outdo her, aren't you? Keep trying." Another critic, @frankvasquez_, echoed, "Kim Censoring?" @audimait called out, "Wow. I've seen needy, but this is pathetic."

The Reddit thread was no exception. An account posted a side-by-side image of Ye's ex and current wife referencing a previous post where Kardashian wore the same outfit. A user, u/finunu, blasted, "The copying. The copying is so sad and pathetic and creepy." u/Opposite-Interest-11 theorized, "She's trying to mind mess with them. It's a narc thing. They copy traits of their target out of spite."

Censori has been dubbed a good stepmother since she's been spotted with her husband's kids, with North West mostly. Despite multiple reports of a possible challenge in their marriage, Ye and his Australian wife seem to be doing well. The 29-year-old has been spotted alongside the rapper for his latest album launch.

Meanwhile, Kardashian was in the news for her alleged relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. However, new reports suggest they have 'split' their paths after a six-month romance. According to The Daily Beast, the couple are 'not seeing each other' anymore. A source revealed, "There wasn't a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together."