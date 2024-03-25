Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Break up After Dating for Six Months

It appears that the popular reality TV figure Kim Kardashian and her NFL star partner, Odell Beckham Jr., have split their paths after a brief six-month romance. According to The Daily Beast, on Sunday, a source said that the couple are "not seeing each other" right now. This development left fans speculating about the possibility of a reunion down the line. The exact cause of the breakup remains unknown. Kardashian had been romantically linked to the Baltimore Ravens player since September of the previous year, and the couple was last seen together at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Owens

The event took place at The Wallis Annenberg Centre in Beverly Hills on March 11. However, according to multiple eyewitnesses, the couple seemed inseparable at the afterparty held on the same date. A source said, “There wasn’t a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time. They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together." Since then, it appears that the high-profile couple has gone their separate ways.

Nevertheless, while the exact reason behind their breakup remains unknown, it comes after reports suggesting that despite their relatively short time together, Kardashian was considering the possibility of having a fifth child with the wide receiver, according to Mirror. Beckham Jr. already has a son, Zydn, from a previous relationship with Lauren Wood, while Kardashian shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, with her ex-husband Kanye West. Earlier this week, fans had reason to believe that Kardashian and Beckham Jr. were still going strong, as she posted a selfie on Instagram with a cryptic caption that read, "miss you."

The message led many to speculate that it was directed at the free agent, who was recently released from the Baltimore Ravens after just one season. Before her relationship with Beckham Jr., Kardashian had been single since ending her nine-month romance with comedian and actor Pete Davidson in August 2022. Meanwhile, psychic matchmaker Deborah Graham, as reported by Marca, recently suggested that Kardashian was not completely committed to Beckham Jr. and was not ready for a serious relationship. Graham envisioned Kardashian marrying someone more like a philanthropic activist than a sports star.

Report: Kim Kardashian Splits From Odell Beckham Jr After 6-Month Relationship https://t.co/QuQk4q1e0D — Timeeka (@HalterTop34) March 24, 2024

Kardashian is no stranger to high-profile romances and marriages, having been married three times before to producer Damon Thomas, NBA star Kris Humphries, and rapper Kanye West. The rumors about her relationship status intensified after her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, stated that there were no upcoming weddings in the family. During an event, Jenner clarified that there were no current marriage plans. Kardashian and Beckham Jr. made their first public appearance together earlier this year and later confirmed their relationship as exclusive.