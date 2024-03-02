Fans Call Out Alabama Barker for Sharing This Famous 'Fetish' Like Her Father Travis Barker

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker's 18-year-old daughter Alabama Barker has been grabbing the headlines with her controversial fashion choices. In a recent voguish post, the young social influencer shared a zoomed-up version of her diamond-encrusted toering on Instagram stories.

Barker was heard saying, "Look at her!" from behind the camera in the video before letting out an ecstatic scream. The Instagram story then subsequently shifted to a snapshot of the teen FaceTiming her 48-year-old father.

As per The US Sun, Barker's peculiar preference for sharing strange photos on social media has been likened to that of her father. Fans shared the screengrab on a famed Reddit forum asking: "Why is she posting pics of her feet all the time like Travis and Kourt?" "Imagine being a teen and your mother posting this and all your friends seeing it," complained one fan. A third fan added: "Lol I don’t understand why they feel the need to share their love of feet."

And a fourth fan wrote: "We Get it, He Likes Feet!" Barker had shared his foot fetish on social media before. Not long ago, the pair, renowned for their raucous public declarations of love, posted a picture of the Poosh founder's feet up against Barker's nose. The image showcased the rock singer reclining on the ground, his arms encircling his spouse's legs.

Her well-clipped toenails almost touched his eyes, the rest of her feet covered his lips, nose, and face. The duo has received several pleas from fans to keep their PDA private, Barker displayed his fetish during Christmas as well by posting a picture of the Kardashian in fishnet stockings and toes. The reality star crossed her feet on his lap in the picture. The KUWTK alum reclined on her husband's crotch while sporting black fishnets and nude nail polish.

Barker captioned the post which showcased him kissing the bottom of his wife's foot: "All I want for Christmas." The reality star replied in the comments: "You've been extra good."

As per Eonline, the mother of four had previously confessed that she doesn't "personally" have a kink in a Vanity Fair lie detector test video released on December 15, but her husband has a foot fetish. Not only did the TV personality disclose another explicit detail while under scrutiny, but she also admitted that she and Barker were previously caught in the middle of an intimate encounter.

Fans have also chastised the teenager for sharing explicit photos of herself online, including one in which she was seen baring her derriere and putting her tongue out to the camera.

They called out the rock drummer for his lack of supervision and parenting skills,"Real adults would be worried about an actual 'child' posting photos of her butt cheeks on the internet," one fan argued. "Dad must be so very proud to see your a**!" a second fan added. "Put some pants on girl is what your dad should be saying," a third fan ranted. Meanwhile, the teen ignored the comments and captioned the post, "Jealous of myself when I look at the camera."