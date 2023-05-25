Kourtney and Scott's Lil' Girl Penelope Disick Wreaks Total Havoc at Dad's $6M la Mansion After School

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope Disick is showing off her Tiktok skills again. A video was recently recorded by the 10-year-old at her father's residence in Los Angeles. The celebrity offspring was spotted causing mayhem at Scott's $6 Million mansion in LA with her friend.

Image Source: Getty Images/Ethan Miller

The brief 15-second TikTok starts with the playful sight of 10-year-old Penelope and her friend dashing down a set of stairs in the backyard. The stairs are adorned with artificial grass, providing a lush green appearance. Penelope was still wearing her school uniform – a blue and white checkered skirt, a white polo shirt and black shoes that were perfectly coordinated with her matching socks, per The U.S. Sun.

The scene swiftly transitions to the young duo gleefully rolling around on the backyard lawn, traversing a row of sun loungers meticulously arranged alongside Scott's expansive outdoor swimming pool. Eager for more amusement, they then decide to make their way towards the trampoline, situated amidst wheelbarrows and an area of grass that seems to lack the same vibrancy as the artificial counterpart.

Image Source: TikTok | @pandkourt

Image Source: TikTok | @pandkourt

Penelope and her friend playfully dipped their feet in the water, indulging in a moment of refreshing relaxation, before the energetic child showcased her impressive dancing skills. Following the lively display, the duo found respite on a comfortable outdoor sofa, unwinding in the tranquil surroundings. The fast-paced video concludes with a delightful selfie of Penelope and her friend, with Penelope striking funny faces for the camera. It appears that she used a filter to add a touch of whimsy to her face. Although the comments section for the TikTok post was disabled, the video was captioned with the words: "We were very bored," perhaps indicating their search for amusement and entertainment.

Image Source: TikTok | @pandkourt

On April 30, the adorable 10-year-old Penelope was captured in a photograph alongside her father and her cousin, North West, accompanied by North's mother, Kim Kardashian, during their time together in New York City. Penelope exuded a remarkable sense of style, donning a chic black dress accompanied by knee-high boots. Adding a touch of flair to her ensemble, she gracefully draped a grey and yellow coat over her shoulders. Notably, she accessorized her outfit with a stunning yellow Chanel purse, featuring black handles, valued at $3,500. Interestingly, this very purse was previously seen in the possession of Kourtney back in 2013, making it a delightful fashion connection within the family, per Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, North showcased her intrinsic style by wearing a cropped leather tee paired with ripped jeans. The fashionable 9-year-old elevated her all-black ensemble with carefully chosen accessories, including a chain belt, a quilted handbag and sleek dark sunglasses, all from Chanel. To complement her outfit, Kim and Kanye West's eldest daughter opted for chunky black boots and a cool, slicked-back ponytail.

Kourtney, 44, and Scott, 39, entered into a relationship in 2006 but went their separate ways in 2015. Together, they have three children named Mason, Reign and Penelope, whom they co-parent. On the other hand, Kourtney started dating Travis Barker in 2017, and the couple took their relationship to the next level by getting married last year. Barker is a father to two children named Landon, 18, and Alabama, 17, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.