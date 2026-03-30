Experts Flag Major Issues With Trump’s Rushed White House Ballroom Plans

Donald Trump’s decision to tear down the White House East Wing was met with massive backlash since he bypassed congressional approval. However, he faced even more criticism after he announced plans to replace it with a million-dollar ballroom project. The proposed structure has already become a controversial choice for the public and critics alike, since it is the historical legacy of the previous infrastructure that hangs in the balance.

​Well, the massive ballroom in the making is expected to be about 90,000 square feet in size. It is expected to be roughly double the size of the existing East Wing and would be capable of hosting a large number of people. Considering the incessant scrutiny from within the political framework and opponents, Trump appears to have rushed the project from the very beginning.

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the military is constructing a “massive complex” beneath a planned White House ballroom, which he said will feature bulletproof glass and drone-proof protections while being funded entirely by private donors.

NOTAX $ https://t.co/slGueC8ssd — Anand Shreekar (@shreekaranand) March 30, 2026

And now, a report by the New York Times claims that the future of the ballroom plans has landed in a dire crisis and is somewhat jeopardized. The construction so far has been haphazard. Besides the outstanding legal soup and controversy surrounding it, the ballroom project is additionally dealing with an extremely tight deadline.

​The report claimed, “The hurried reviews, with construction cranes already swiveling above the White House grounds, are an abrupt departure from how new monuments, museums and even modest renovations have been designed and refined in the capital for decades. In the sprint to complete it before the end of his term, the addition appears to have compressed the normal design evolution for any project.”​

Several experts have noted that the construction of Trump’s ambitious ballroom departs from usual projects in a lot of ways. In any structure of this scale to be built, it usually requires a time frame of 18 to 24 months just for planning and finalizing the design.

​While the courts have allowed the civil work to continue in spite of the legal irregularities, the project has stalled, and there is still the risk of serious structural flaws that could follow ahead.

​The report further highlighted the drawbacks of having such a short period of time to review and finalize the ballroom’s structural design. It claimed, “As recently as October, the president was still increasing the ballroom’s capacity, the kind of decision needed at the concept stage. And the White House has said it plans to begin building in the spring, a timeline that would mean construction documents would have to be prepared even as the design was still under review.”

​In the wake of all the uncertainty around the project, it must be noted that it is marked as one of the most expensive structures ever to be built. As per reports, the scope of Trump’s plans reportedly increased the budget from $200 million to $400 million.

“Trump Ballroom Trashed Over Its Humiliating Design Flaws” on SmartNews: https://t.co/gYT5zWNp8q — carollemieux (@carollemieux) March 30, 2026

​As a result, many public critics have also criticized the ballroom as being hugely out of scale. They believe that its apparent gaudy design is perhaps unfitting to the legacy and historic character of the White House itself.

​In response to the mounting criticism, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle has offered a striking response. Backing the U.S. President, he had simply remarked “President Trump is the best builder and developer in the entire world, and the American people can rest well knowing that this project is in his hands.”