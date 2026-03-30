Psychiatrist Explains Donald Trump’s Obsession With Gold — And It Goes Beyond Wealth

Donald Trump’s multiple renovations to the White House clearly indicated his excessive penchant for all things golden. In fact, it seems this particular choice of color has been a part of his signature style, be it in the form of the gold-heavy decor at the Oval Office to an occasional choice for his tie.

​Well, his choice of decorating the White House with intricate fixtures in a gold hue has invited much backlash from the public. Moreover, his ambitious project of erecting a huge ballroom is also expected to resonate a similar aesthetic dipped in gold. Beyond official spaces and private properties such as the Trump Tower, it seems the 79-year-old has an inherent liking for the hue of gold and has made it a part of his very identity.

​Recently, a Houston-based psychiatrist decoded the possible reason behind the U.S. President’s fascination with the color gold. Manahil Rihaz spoke to the HuffPost and underlined that his choice of gold decor symbolizes power, status and a mark of highly respectable identity. He added that Trump’s obsession with gold is not new.

Here’s A video of all the gold adornments Donald Trump has added to the Oval Office: What do you notice?

pic.twitter.com/zSo8a6ReXD — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) November 28, 2025

He said, “Trump’s fascination with the color gold is documented for decades. Long before he became the president, it’s become a part of his visual signature. In color psychology, gold is associated with achievement, authority and status, or someone who places a strong emphasis on success and recognition. Gold just becomes a visual shorthand for those qualities. So, this is what [Trump] wants to be associated with — achievement, authority and status.”

Expanding on Donald Trump’s fascination with gold, the psychiatrist linked it with the history and tradition of ancient Egypt. Riaz noted that even pharaohs were buried with gold, which symbolized wealth and power.

​It was believed that burying the dead with these riches would result in an eternal life with the sacred authority. In many cultures, the color of gold resonates with the spirit of prosperity and wealth.

​In terms of Trump’s affinity towards the color gold, Riaz added “I think it’s a design choice that’s kind of representing him pounding his chest to show people that he’s in control and power, and people should be afraid of him and should come to him for advice and protection.”

​Another clinical psychologist and behavioral expert added that Donald Trump has used gold as a shorthand to express dominance.

​Denise Dudley claimed the 79-year-old prefers having so much gold around him to express personal achievements and victory. However, it might also indicate the clear bifurcation between the haves and have-nots of the society.

​He added, “Somebody who’s showing off all this gold is probably trying to create a disparity between the haves and the have-nots. I would never want anyone to feel inadequate or to feel like I was showing off … but that’s the opposite. Trump wants us to notice that he’s one of the haves, and he’s happy if he can point out the difference between him as a have and everybody else.”

​Well, while Trump’s excessive indulgence in all things gold has often been termed as an exaggeration, many others still believe that it is all about power play. The U.S. President is seemingly believed to make others feel his predominance, demanding attention and obedience from all quarters.