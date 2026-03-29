JD Vance Ignites Bitter Fight With Ilhan Omar Fraud Claim

Vice President JD Vance set off a new political fight on Friday after saying the Trump administration believes Rep. Ilhan Omar “definitely” committed immigration fraud.

Speaking on The Benny Show, Vance said the White House was looking at legal ways to “go after” the Minnesota Democrat and suggested the administration was trying to figure out what evidence and remedies could be used.

“We actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” Vance claimed.

The Washington Examiner reported that Vance also said he had recently spoken with senior White House adviser Stephen Miller about the issue. The claim centers on a long-running allegation that Omar once married her brother to help him get U.S. immigration benefits.

“We’re trying to look at what the remedies are. That’s the thing that we’re trying to figure out: What are the legal remedies now that we know that she’s committed immigration fraud? How do you go after her? How do you investigate, or how do you actually do the thing? How do you build the case necessary to get some justice for the American people?” Vance said.

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S OFFICIAL: JD Vance’s White House fraud task force is TARGETING Ilhan Omar for committing immigration fraud VANCE: “Omar DEFINITELY committed immigration fraud.” 🔥 SEND HER BACK. She is in on MUCH more than just immigration fraud! pic.twitter.com/fRUezSCLe3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 27, 2026

That accusation has circulated for years, but it has never been proven. The Associated Press reported in 2018 that Omar denied the allegation and said the claims were being pushed by people trying to stop her political rise.

Reuters later fact-checked related claims and said no active legal proceedings or proof had been established at the time of its reporting.

JD Vance tied his comments to broader fraud concerns in Minnesota, especially investigations into alleged fraud in Somali-American communities. He said he was worried about what Omar may have known and why, in his view, federal officials had not looked harder at the issue earlier.

“I’m also worried about what does Ilhan Omar knows about what was happening in the Somali community, and why nobody was looking into it, until, frankly, Donald Trump came along,” Vance said.

The Examiner said he also connected his remarks to a wider Trump administration push against benefit fraud and to a larger federal investigation that has already targeted fraud schemes in Minnesota.

The story is politically explosive because Omar is one of the most visible Democrats in the House and one of the most prominent Somali-American politicians in the country. She has been a frequent target of Republican attacks for years, and former President Donald Trump has also repeated similar accusations in the past.

AP reported that Trump had used the same allegation against Omar before, even though the claim remained unproven.

JD Vance says Ilhan Omar “definitely” committed immigration fraud, and the WH intends to pursue her for immigration fraud. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/3bulYwNIEe — AF Post (@AFpost) March 27, 2026

The current controversy also comes as House Republicans and the Justice Department are already looking into Omar’s finances and her husband’s business dealings, according to the Examiner.

Chairman James Comer launched an inquiry into her net worth, and her latest disclosures suggested a much higher value than she reported two years ago.

That separate scrutiny is about financial questions, not the brother-marriage allegation, but it has helped keep Omar in the political spotlight. JD Vance made a serious accusation on a public platform, and the White House is signaling that it wants to explore possible action.